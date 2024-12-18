A Freshwater Strategy poll in Australia a few years ago found that most people are not prepared to pay more than $20 a month to pursue net zero.

Overall, support for net zero turned negative at a jump from $10 to $20 in monthly energy bills.

It will be interesting to see an energy policy that is backed by the best science, halves the cost of power and puts a stop to the destruction of forests and farmland to install Chinese hardware.

At present Australian voters have a choice between

(a) a policy including nuclear power to replace coal which may come into play in a decade or three at a substantial cost in the order of $300+ Billion with ongoing destruction of forests and farmland and

(b) a policy without nuclear power or coal which costs almost twice as much as policy “a” to obtain more expensive and less reliable power with even more wreckage in the country.

Another policy could halve the cost of power with virtually no large-scale environmental impact. This means burning coal in new plant which can be built in a timely manner for something less than $2 Billion per GW. Our current 22 GW of coal capacity could be replaced for $50 Billion with some change.

And there is more - burning coal increases the supply of aerial CO2 which is still not far above the minimum required to sustain life on earth.

I think the frugal punters could come at that, especially after they experience some blackouts on windless nights when some of the old coal plant is down for maintenance.