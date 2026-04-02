Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

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Stevo's avatar
Stevo
4d

By implementing these changes we could go from a poor energy nation to 1 of the richest within a decade!

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2 replies by Rafe Champion and others
Sandy K's avatar
Sandy K
4d

To clarify a set of complex issues to the degree that politicians could understand I suggest DuPont modelling. The beauty of such modelling illustrates how a tweak in an input effects the output. Can model very complex situations in a very practical fashion. Quite simple really.

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