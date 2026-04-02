THESE ARE SOME OF THE PRIME, CRITICAL NEEDS FOR AUSTRALIA TO PROGRESS

1. Abandon the idea that grid-scale electricity from “renewables” is cheaper than grid-scale electricity from burning hydrocarbons such as coal, natural gas and oil.

2. Commence building and policies to encourage building of large electrical generation plants powered by hydrocarbons, including removal of all impediments such as mandates for one form of generation over another; artificial interference in economics including selective taxes and subsidies; and removal of different economic restrictions for domestic versus export/import hydrocarbons.

3. Repeal of Federal, State and Local government Acts and Regulations inhibiting or preventing the widespread adoption of electricity by nuclear means, using both Uranium and Thorium cycles.

4. Remove current electricity wholesale price systems that dictate the source of electricity derived from short interval auction bidding, to be replaced by many-month-long fixed price contracts with payment only for contracted amounts supplied, with no compensation for amounts not supplied.

5. Eliminate special interest group involvement in the school teaching of children, to be replaced by set curricula agreed by parent groups and teacher professionals, outlawing political influence.

6. Commence study of Federal and State electoral systems for a combination of the best features of others, such as first past the post and preference systems, with the aim of counting votes to more accurately reflect voter intentions.

7. Overhaul Australian immigration procedures for more clarity of numbers, sources, educational levels, ages and purposes of allowed migration, to eliminate economic migrants seeking personal gains of little benefit to existing Australians.

8. Budget for 5% of Gross National Product to be spent on military preparedness.

9. Repeal the Aboriginal Land Rights Act and associated complications to recognise that all Australians are equal. Remove the ability of any race to dictate access to land by those seeking to work in land use industries.

10. State unambiguously that there are only two dominant human sexes, male and female, determined by chromosome count at birth, that are not interchangeable.

….

This list is but 10 items long. My master list is over 150, but some might cause argument, so I will stop with the easy 10, the main ones needing immediate action if Australia is to survive as rich, united, self-contained, with a future as bright as it used to be.

The main troublemakers are well known, being mostly tax-avoiding NGOs like the Diversity Equity Inclusion DEI mob, the Greens with innocent eyes yet to open to reality, the leftists who would fight for the enemy if war broke out, the leftists who have cornered the indoctrination of our school children via curriculum capture, the socialists with economic theories that have failed every time history tested them … Strewth, that is only 6 baddie groups when my master list exceeds 150.