Mike Campbell went bankrupt in two ways: first gradually, then suddenly, in Ernest Hemingway’s novel The Sun Also Rises.

Australia has been going bankrupt gradually for 20 years thanks to the joint efforts of the Labor Party and the Coalition. We are now approaching the sudden part.

All the policy settings of the Labor administration, including the sinister tranche of legislation on the table this week, are guaranteed to aggravate every problem from the cost of living and energy security, to literacy, free speech, anti-white racism and social cohesion.

Due to the time required to turn the Titanic around, things will get a lot worse before they get better, and it could take a generation to recover (all going well).

The best hope is to launch a suite of policies to attack several problems at the same time. For example, to build more houses, provide cheaper power, reduce the cost of living and protect forests and farmlands, just stop burying building materials in holes in the ground under windmills, and get wind and solar off the grid to give cheap, reliable coal power a fair go.

THE SUICIDAL OBSESSION WITH WIND AND SOLAR POWER.

Wind droughts and the lack of grid-scale storage make the green energy transition impossible because there’s not enough weather-dependent energy during nocturnal wind droughts, no matter how many windmills and solar panels are installed.

The failure to take account of wind droughts and especially windless nights has enabled the net-zero suicide mission, which must be the worst public policy blunder in recorded history. What comes second?

Trillions have been spent worldwide. and what are the results? Where is the cost/benefit analysis, and what are the benefits?

DON’T THINK BATTERIES WILL HELP!

Germany and Britain bet the farm on wind power, especially offshore wind, and they are losing because they didn’t check the wind supply.

For want of a nail the shoe was lost.



For want of a shoe the horse was lost.



For want of a horse the rider was lost.



For want of a rider the message was lost.



For want of a message the battle was lost.



For want of a battle the kingdom was lost.



And all for the want of a horseshoe nail.

INSERT For want of checking the wind supply!

The meteorologists never issued wind-drought warnings, and apparently nobody bothered to check the reliability of the wind supply before governments around the Western world subsidised and mandated wind and solar power!

Now Germany and Britain are looking lost, and Australia is circling the drain.

Not long ago Britain and Germany were proud industrial nations. Germany emerged from piles of rubble at the end of WW2 to become the industrial powerhouse of Europe.

WIND DROUGHTS IN AUSTRALIA

Several times a year, there are periods with next to no wind across the whole of south-eastern Australia (the National Energy Market). These ‘wind droughts’ can be described as icebergs in the path of the Wind & Solar Titanic.

For many years, Paul Miskelly and Anton Lang sounded a warning about these ‘icebergs’, but the captain and passengers on the Wind & Solar Titanic remain blissfully unaware of the approaching calamity. Through 2020-2022 all the sitting State and Federal MPs and many journalists were warned but apparently they don’t want their readers to know.

The wind supply is critical for wind farming, as water is required for dirt farming, and dirt farmers are acutely aware of the danger of rain droughts. In contrast, the wind power industry developed on the back of subsidies and mandates with reckless disregard for wind droughts.

Electricity consumers have a false sense of security because we used to have more than enough conventional power from coal, hydro, and gas, so it didn't matter whether the sun shone or the wind blew.

However, over the last two decades, eleven coal power stations closed in south-eastern Australia, and most of them were demolished to save the planet!

Many of those that remain are approaching the end of their working lives.

We have reached a critical tipping point. When we lose more coal power from the grid, every nocturnal wind drought will threaten the power supply, and prolonged wind droughts will be potentially catastrophic.

The official response is to accelerate the roll-out of windmills and solar panels but these make no contribution to the grid on windless nights. Building more capacity does not help any more than having a big petrol tank in a car helps when it is empty.

This would appear to be stating the obvious, but it seems to have been neglected in the rush to reach the targets for so-called “clean energy.”

Completely windless nights hardly ever happen, but there are frequent and prolonged periods with critically low levels of wind across south-eastern Australia. This happens whenr high-pressure systems hover, sometimes for days on end. The independent wind-watchers Paul Miskelly and Anton Lang have documented this for almost two decades.

A chain is only as strong as the weakest link, like the effectiveness of a fence, a dam or a flood levee. Windless nights are the weak links in the wind and solar power supply.

Three strategies are proposed to fix the problem. Call them “the holy trinity”.

Long-distance transmission lines

Batteries

Pumped hydro storage

Transmission lines are useless when a wind drought hits the whole National Energy Market. The capacity of the so-called ‘big batteries’ is negligible compared with the amount of power consumed in the grid, and the same applies to pumped hydro schemes.

GET THE VOTERS INVOLVED: HELP THE PEOPLE TO FIND OUT WHAT IS GOING ON!

It is important for everyone to become ‘wind literate’ and realise how often there is very little wind and solar power, sometimes across the whole continent. Just glance at the ‘NemWatch widget’ on your phone or computer, between dusk and dawn, especially at breakfast and dinnertime in winter.

The amount of generation in each state is displayed with the sources colour-coded – black coal, brown coal, red for gas, and green for wind.

Sometimes there is very little green, like the morning of May 27, 2021. Would you get a hot breakast on the back of so-called renewable energy that morning?

Windpower enthusiasts will call ‘Foul!’ as though focusing on supply gaps is cherry-picking!

Not so. This is due diligence, like looking for a defective rung in a ladder before you risk life and limb by climbing or locating a defective part in an aero-engine that could crash the plane.

Germany, Britain, and Australia are now in diabolical trouble because of a failure of due diligence in checking the continuity of the wind and sunlight supply!

The failure of supply during wind droughts is not a bug in the renewable energy system; it is a feature.

CONCLUSION. The so-called transition to wind and solar power is not happening and it will never happen. Almost two decades ago, Paul Miskelly and Anton Lang could see it would not happen and Jo Nova gave them a platform on her world-famous blog, but nobody with any power and influence wanted to know.