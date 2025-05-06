Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Graeme Jorgensen's avatar
Graeme Jorgensen
4h

Rafe, this is an excellent explanation of the facts related to so-called "grid storage", and John is to be commended for what is a valuable contribution to a discussion which sorely needed. We should consider just a couple of other factors, which are also critical to the issue of so-called grid storage systems:

One is the fact that pumped storage typically fails for one very predictable reason - the price of wholesale electricity sources often become too expensive for pumped storage to be replenished economically. If you could gain access to historical data from what little pumped hydro exists in Australia, you might find the evidence to be startling. It's interesting to note that such data is rarely publicised. In addition, hydro storage is delivered only by nature, and we already know what happens during draughts and/or low periods of snowfall.

Another factor concerns the real limitations on charging rates of large-scale battery systems. We are talking about bulk electrical energy flows, and need to remember that all energy flows create heat. We also know that heat is extremely damaging to electrical equipment, from transmission lines and switchgear, to the storage batteries themselves. We have also already seen the consequences of large grid-based batteries that explode and catch fire - burning for days in some cases, impossible to extinguish, and forcing the evacuation of large areas of community housing because of toxic fumes. Yes, we do tend to hear about fires caused by small battery systems in scooters and cars (or even buses), for instance, and the sometimes life threatening damage that can done, but don't ever forget the far bigger replica's.

The greatest shame is that those who are engaged to take care of the public good, seem to believe that there are many issues which must be kept from the rest of us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rafe Champion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture