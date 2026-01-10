Rafe’s Substack

Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
11h

The micro-level detail here is what makes totalitarian history tangible. Kasper's observation that Li's generation is the youngest who can directly remember 1966-76 is crucial because institutional memory fades incredibly fast without these personal accounts. I interviewed elderly survivors of the Great Leap Forward in rural Anhui back in 2018, and their stories aligned perfectly with what Li describes, especialy about villagers clinging to pre-revolution traditions. The most striking pattern is how quickly normalized violence becomes when authority actively encourages it.

Jillian Stirling
12h

Christian’s were persecuted and condemned and continue to be terribly persecuted in China.

Interesting story. Can be echoed across China by Christian’s today.

