GEMINI. How many people died in Western Europe during the Little Ice Age?

Malnutrition caused by Little Ice Age crop failures weakened immune systems, making populations far more vulnerable to outbreaks like the Black Death (1347–1351)—which killed 30% to 60% of Europe’s population.

There is no single, exact death toll for Western Europe during the Little Ice Age, because the period lasted roughly 500 years (c. 1300–1850) and its cooling effects overlapped with wars, plagues, and inadequate record-keeping. However, historians estimate that climate-driven crop failures, famines, and resulting diseases killed several million people across the region. [1, 2, 3]

Rather than a single event, mortality spiked during severe weather anomalies and famines triggered by the cooling climate:

Major Mortality Events in Western Europe

The Great Famine (1315–1322). Triggered by torrential rains and freezing winters at the onset of the Little Ice Age, this famine devastated Northern and Western Europe. It killed an estimated 10% to 15% of the population in England and comparable proportions across France, Germany, and the Low Countries—amounting to millions of deaths. [1]

The General Crisis of the 17th Century (c. 1618–1690s). Severe cold snaps ruined harvests across Europe, fueling inflation, civil unrest, and resource wars. The Thirty Years’ War (1618–1648) —which historians widely link to climate-induced economic strain—resulted in 4.5 to 8 million deaths in Central and Western Europe, reducing the Holy Roman Empire’s population from 16 million to 10 million. Later, the extreme cold of the 1690s caused the Great Famine in France (1693–1694) , killing roughly 1.3 to 1.5 million people , and wiped out up to 15% of Scotland’s population . [1, 2]

The Irish Famine of 1740–1741. Known as the “Year of Slaughter,” back-to-back freezing winters and failed harvests killed between 300,000 and 900,000 people in Ireland (roughly 13% to 20% of the island’s population). [1]

The “Year Without a Summer” (1816). Following the 1815 eruption of Mount Tambora, summer frosts and heavy rains ruined European harvests, leading to over 100,000 deaths from starvation and typhus epidemics across Western and Central Europe. [1, 2]

Why an Exact Count Is Impossible

Overlapping Pandemics. Malnutrition caused by Little Ice Age crop failures weakened immune systems, making populations far more vulnerable to outbreaks like the Black Death (1347–1351)—which killed 30% to 60% of Europe’s population—and recurring waves of typhus and cholera.

And what have we got from net-zero?

Trillions spent to get more expensive power, with blackouts looming in Britain, Germany, Spain and Australia.

And devastating environmental impacts as well.