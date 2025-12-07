Rafe’s Substack

12h

Thank you Rafe, this latest contribution is not only important and vital knowledge, it is also long overdue (and my sincere apologies for dragging my laggardly backside for the last few months, with no contributions due to serious illness).

Focussing on the rapid further development of the power generation sources that provide the cheapest and most reliable BASE LOAD power is a no-brainer: It’s relatively easily and quickly done, and we already have a few remaining commissioning and operations specialists (non-engineers), who can provide the requisite services.

In saying that, I would make a point of warning of an imminent shortfall of such people, as comprehensive operations training - including replica power plant simulator training and testing - was killed-off in the mid-late 1990’s. While the last ops specialists are still active in the field, many are already well past the usual retirement date (but reasonably claim that retaining an active role in the field keeps them happy, fit and well).

Apart from restoring our pre-existing reliable and low cost base load power system, this will be the only pathway to restoring our economic prosperity. Without this, nuclear will remain out of reach.

While we can certainly support the wonderful efforts of organisations such as Nuclear for Australia (and they richly deserve our support), nuclear remains no more than a highly desirable future power generation option. The first and most important step must be public education, starting from primary school to university levels, together with a lightly structured public information campaign to keep our adult population abreast of the technology (I’m talking about “education”, not our present forms of “indoctrination”). N4A has already produced some excellent basic information resources, including discussion around the ready adaptation of our existing Nuclear Energy Act and legislation.

Gas (mainly in the form of Methane, a powerful GHG), will never be a credible or viable “transition” fuel, and many commentators have noted this fact. As you note, we only have one credible and viable fuel, and it’s our “foundation” fuel - Coal.

More CO2? Yes please, lots more! As you point out, the long-term evidence speaks for itself.

More Warming? Yes please, and more will be very comfy (for all but cold-hearted cretins). Please note: Science records that our continent has been drifting steadily N-NE (moving closer to the Equator), at the rate of about 7.0 cm per Annum.

The Australian Government has recently agreed that Australia’s navigation co-ordinates once again need to be adjusted, to better align with our present reality (and to help our sea going and flying navigators get their measurements right). Why is this not public knowledge (apparently)?

Keep up the great work, Rafe, we aging folk depend on you.

