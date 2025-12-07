Today, the overwhelming imperative in energy policy is to burn more coal and reduce the price of electricity. If we move quickly enough, there may be some sticks of industrial furniture left when nuclear power is available.

It is a no-brainer to legalise nuclear power but this is not the time to spend time and energy promoting it. We have an immediate and urgent energy crisis and nuclear power is not going to fix it. Is that a controversial proposition, or is it simply a matter of fact?

Taking that on board, the next step is to demand that we burn more coal immediately.

We want more coal power!

When do we want it? NOW!

For a start, think about curtailing wind and solar to the point where the coal plants can run at optimum speed, day and night.

WHY WORRY ABOUT WARMING AND CO2 EMISSIONS?

It seems that the leadership of the nuclear movement is concerned about emissions of CO2, as though the breath of life on earth is a dangerous pollutant. This is not based on sound climate science and the movement will have no credibility in the long term unless they get up to date. You could read a good book for a start😊

Don’t let alarmists get away with the “climate denier” ploy, energy realists don’t deny climate change, we study it. We find that warming since the Little Ice Age has been unequivocally beneficial. We are still some degrees short of the temperature during the Roman and medieval warm periods, when life on earth for living things was the best in recorded history. That means we can enjoy a few more degrees of warming!

As for the danger of carbon dioxide, during the Little Ice Age there was barely enough to keep the plants alive. In recent times, there has been a wonderful greening, and we know that the plants will flourish and also use water more efficiently with three or four times as much CO2 in the air. That is a double benefit!

Even if you insist on worrying about warming, don’t worry about more CO2. It was only ever a minor driver of warming and due to the diminishing warming from increasing CO2, the effect played out by the time of the Industrial Revolution.

With those worries about climate and plant food emissions out of the way we can objectively assess the role of nuclear power in our energy system.

Repeating, it is a no-brainer to legalise nuclear power, but it will not be on deck for years to come.

We have a crisis on at least four fronts.

First, the known cost of the net zero campaign is crippling, even without the unrevealed cost of the CIS.

Second, the escalating cost of power, with a great deal more to come. This is killing household budgets and business, large and small. Has anyone costed the rewiring of the nation, bearing in mind that these projects routinely blow out factors up to five and occasionally far beyond that (Snowy2.0 and the OFW RNZ.)

Third, blackouts are inevitable if we lose any more coal power capacity.

Fourth, the environmental catastrophe in the forests and farmlands. This will eventually come to the attention of people overseas and we will be ashamed to identify as Australians when we travel.

BE CLEAR ABOUT THE REASON FOR RESISTANCE TO NUCLEAR POWER

In a nutshell, it’s the communists and the useful idiots in the west who supported them, especially in the worldwide anti-nuclear power movement that emerged from the Ban the Bomb protests in the 1950s.

The official Communist Party in Australia splintered and died in Australia decades ago, but the movement didn’t go away, it took over The Greens and now they have the balance of power in the Senate.

The legal status of nuclear power will not change until the ALP and the Greens are on side, so don’t expect it to happen inside a decade or two.

EVERYTHING DEPENDS ON THE COST OF ELECTRICITY

We have a full-fledged energy crisis on our hands and we have to address it immediately. All of the critical indicators of economic and personal well-being are hostages to the cost of electricity; our stagnant productivity, the declining per capita GDP, the cost of living, the inflation rate, the survival of small businesses and energy-intensive industries, which are rapidly fading away.

In the last decade, energy prices increased by some 60 per cent in real terms (160 per cent nominal) while intermittent wind and solar increased their share of the power mix from under 10 per cent to more than 40 per cent. Increasing that number won’t reduce the price of energy or even lower emissions because all of the coal capacity will have to be retained as a spinning reserve for nights when there is little or no wind.

There is no place for subsidised and mandated wind and solar on the grid and they need to be phased out as soon as possible. We need more coal power in the grid and one way to achieve that quickly is to curtail the unreliables to enable the coalers to run at their optimum rate all the time.

ONE MORE APPEAL TO NUCLEAR SUPPORTERS

Think about the immediate future of the country and see coal as the transition fuel on the way to nuclear power.