HOW MUCH WOULD YOU BE PREPARED TO PAY TO GET MORE EXPENSIVE ELECTRICITY, LOOMING BLACKOUTS AND CATASTROPHIC ENVIRONMENTAL DAMAGE?
A DOLLAR?
Well, around the world, we have spent $20 or 30 trillion on the net zero crusade, depending on how you count the opportunity costs.
The evidence is in, the point is proved, so let’s end the experiment and move on.
Get wind and solar off the grid!
It’s a shame that people didn’t learn from Paul Miskelly and Anton Lang, the Australian pioneer wind watchers.
Rafe the first part of your question- “HOW MUCH WOULD YOU BE PREPARED TO PAY TO GET MORE EXPENSIVE ELECTRICITY,” was a concern raised by commissioner Mike Florio back in the early 2010’s in CA-
….“If we do not contain costs for ratepayers, we risk a potential backlash when the costs of these contracts come in at the middle of the decade. The “Rate Impact Bomb” is lingering on the horizon and we cannot allow that bomb to go off. If we want to contemplate an RPS future that goes beyond 33% we have to ensure that the current requirements are economically sustainable for California ratepayers” 1).
Forbes and CAL Matters noted that the projects were high priced. 2) 3)
I recall that a CSP plant was approved to be constructed down under about the time the Ivanpah facilities were approved for construction by the CEC and CPUC to meet PG&E and SCE RES obligations in CA. Our NEM 1.0 E-7 rate structure was eliminated about the time the Ivanpah project went live. Our bills went up immediately for juice (20%+/- with the change in the time of use bins and costs per kWh) so I was none to happy when the PUC didn’t require the Ivanpah time of delivery contracts to be renegotiated as the project failed to meet it’s design specifications.
I assume former Commissioner Florio would have voted to approve PG&E request to close Ivanpah. 4) and 5).
This year our former PV system would have been in operation for 20 years. The PUC and CEC approved ending the NEM 2 program for early adaptors of PV a few years back. We moved out of the state in 2021 so we missed the effect of NEM 3 changes on our rate structure. The changes seem like they will lead earlier adaptors to getting batteries and/or moving as JoAnn seems to have done. 6)
1) https://www.cpuc.ca.gov/-/media/cpuc-website/files/uploadedfiles/cpuc_public_website/content/about_us/organization/commissioners/mike_florio/dissent-resolutione-4500-05-24-12.pdf
2) https://www.forbes.com/sites/toddwoody/2011/11/10/california-approves-high-priced-mojave-solar-project-over-objections/
3) https://calwatchdog.com/2012/06/15/state-promotes-renewable-energy-at-all-costs/
4) https://docs.cpuc.ca.gov/PublishedDocs/Published/G000/M589/K518/589518958.pdf
5) https://nypost.com/2025/09/23/us-news/2-2-billion-ivanpah-solar-facility-in-california-turned-off-after-years-of-wasted-money/
6) https://alexepstein.substack.com/p/politicians-who-cut-solar-and-wind?utm_campaign=comment-list-share-cta&utm_medium=web&comments=true&commentId=229237938