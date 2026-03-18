Well, around the world, we have spent $20 or 30 trillion on the net zero crusade, depending on how you count the opportunity costs.

The evidence is in, the point is proved, so let’s end the experiment and move on.

Get wind and solar off the grid!

It’s a shame that people didn’t learn from Paul Miskelly and Anton Lang, the Australian pioneer wind watchers.

BECAUSE WIND AND SOLAR AIN’T CAPACITY ON A WINDLESS NIGHT!