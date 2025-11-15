Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
8d

Nice job!

In the 1970s, I fell prey to the American anti-nuclear movement and spent years repeating the messages I’d learned. As a college student, I embraced the gospel of solar and never questioned any of it until a major solar developer proposed a grid-scale project on grassland habitat for threatened and endangered species in my community. I’d purchased a ground-mounted residential solar array a few years earlier and fully intended to support the effort until I started learning about utility-scale solar development.

During the process of becoming thoroughly disgusted with large-scale solar, I began to ask: Is there a reasonable alternative? It’s then I began to listen to the quiet, half-apologetic voices of nuclear energy proponents. Gradually I came to agree with them. My friends were horrified—they still are. I speak heresy.

My story will be familiar to some. A few very powerful voices still control this narrative, but if I found my way to where I am, others will. One of the guides on this journey was the memory of my father, who had a PhD in nuclear physics and worked as a college professor; he taught me to question the popular narratives and encouraged me always to think for myself. I like to believe he’d have ended up here with me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rafe Champion
Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
6d

I recall reading Helen Caldicott's book called "Nuclear Madness" back in the 80s. Back then the anti-nukes were throwing around figures like 100,000 dead bodies littering the streets due to a reactor meltdown. But then Fukushima really did melt down, yet there were precisely ZERO deaths due to radiation. The anti-nuke hyperbole and hysterics were completely debunked! Yet to this day, confused people still think that Fukushima confirmed the anti-nuclear warnings! That's the power of fake news that provides no perspective whatsoever.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rafe Champion
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture