Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
1d

"Feral"? I like that as an adjective.

Reply
Share
William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
1d

As a US legal immigrant I think this is written in our constitution? But now, with the assistance of NGOs, Party judges, lawfare and red tape our system of government is hanging on by the fingernails and broken in several states.

Politicians, from school boards to the Feral Congress, rule the masses, keep passing laws (that's their job after all?), raise campaign money, enrich themselves from lobbyists and only remember who voted for them, come wishing to get back in power.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rafe Champion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture