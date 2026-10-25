Ivan could have been a PMG linesman, checking poles and wires, but instead he spent his career at the cutting edge of several areas of Agricultural research, including nitrogen fixation and pesticide risk assessment.

In official retirement as a Professor Emeritus, without departmental responsibilities, he turned to climate and energy-related projects, including the role of CO2 in global warming, the microclimate downwind of wind turbines and the possibility of replacing coal with wood from Casuarinas to power the nation and also revitalise nitrogen-deficient soils.

He keeps his feet on the ground, flying drones near windmills to collect original data and stay in touch with farmers.

On Friday mornings, he runs a workshop on the Virial Action Theory and the Gibbs field at the coffee shop at 88 West St, North Sydney, if you happen to be passing by. Coincidentally, this is also the venue for long-running seminars on Wind Droughts and Modern Monetary Theory.