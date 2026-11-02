Germany just missed its gas storage target, and it missed it by almost 20%. Storage is 61% full, while the November 1st target for every EU member state was 80%. Germany has also seen almost half a million jobs lost in the industrial sector since 2019, and Volkswagen, the largest carmaker in all of Europe, and second-largest in the world, last week reported a quarterly loss of an eye-watering 5.8 billion euro.

VW also announced a freeze on salaries until 2030, while workers from Germany’s engineering industries prepare for a potentially massive strike (as in, industrial action, not bombs), demanding higher pay. While all this is going on, Chancellor Merz, with impeccable timing and an acute sense of moods in the business sector, urged German companies to invest more in artificial intelligence. And give Big Tech access to their data.

AND MUCH MORE

Irena Slav A Jolly Update On Germany O Germany Irina Slav On Energy 283KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

So, again, we’ve got high energy costs, layoffs, AI, worried retirees, present a future, and equally worried students, striking workers, and a colder than usu start to the winter, which is a really low blow on the part of nature. And here comes Italy with a really bad sense of timing, to accuse Germany of letting the rest of Europe down by not filling up its gas storage for selfish purposes, to wit, “ reduce costs for its companies ahead of their privatisation.”