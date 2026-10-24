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John Angelico's avatar
John Angelico
3d

Let's imagine that the upper level dam actually fills.

What happens the next sunny day to the excess solar electricity? It can't lift any more water up the hill. It can't be used to displace base load because it's already done that. There is no value to the supposed extra capacity from those "wonderful" solar panels and spinning turbines. It's simply wasted 😕

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Mike Knowles's avatar
Mike Knowles
3d

But the design immaturity is even worse. It was 44% 3 years ago. When it started it was obviously much less, maybe 10-20%. How did the engineering and construction companies provide a fixed price bid. Looking at the AACE guidelines you’d expect upwards of 50-60% to go to tender. This whole project is negligent and symptomatic of the entire process.

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