For overseas readers, the Snowy 2.0 project is a massive pumped-hydro scheme connecting two reservoirs through 27 kilometres of tunnels (plus another 6 kilometres of supplementary tunnels), with a power station the size of the Sydney Opera House, half a kilometre underground.

Launched in 2017 and expected to deliver stored power to the grid in 2021, it is some years and tens of billions of dollars over budget.

This is the project's history, from the start of work to the recent line-by-line review of the budget required for completion. The bottom line is $22.2 billion, which could grow to $25 billion to cover eventualities. [LOL]

That does not include $10 or $20 billion for transmission lines to and from the generator which is not counted as a cost of the Snowy 2.0 project but it is a cost for taxpayers and consumers.

THE STATE OF PLAY

In the latest review, Dennis Barnes, CEO of Snowy Hydro, placed Snowy 2.0 in the great tradition of nation-building, following the original Snowy Hydro scheme.

“ The modern history over the Snowy Mountains is defined by those unafraid to take on the hardest tasks to secure our nation’s future”

Snowy Hydro is wholly owned by the Federal Government, and its story has been described as “an epic narrative of Australian nation-building, transforming from a mid-century engineering marvel designed for irrigation and electricity into a massive, modern renewable energy mega-battery”.

“DESIGN IMMATURITY”

Dennis Barnes mentioned “design immaturity” as a problem.

Apparently design immaturity means “a project, product, or system is planned and launched with underdeveloped specifications, missing geological or user research, and incomplete engineering data. This lack of early-stage preparation frequently leads to severe cost blowouts, project delays, or structural redesigns down the track.”

Some would have said “criminal negligence.”

An engineer with tunnelling experience around the world, starting in the original Snowy Mountains Project, told me he was horrified by the young engineers' cavalier approach in the new planning team.

“They are not doing enough on the hydrology.”

Indeed, the CEO wrote that the costing reset three years ago revealed that only 44% of the construction design was complete.

Think about that. A gigantic engineering project in a uniquely challenging environment set sail with less than half the map they needed to reach their destination.

The estimated cost was about $5 billion (ignore the first $2 billion figure; that was probably a typo), and even the $5 billion now looks like a “back-of-the-envelope” calculation.

HOW MUCH STORAGE WILL WE GET?

The purpose of the storage is to cover periods when wind and sun don't deliver enough power to meet the grid's continuous demand.

Apparently, the net zero enthusiasts didn't check the frequency and duration of severe wind droughts, when there is next to no wind for several days and nights across the whole of the South-eastern Australian grid. Paul Miskelly and Anton Lang were onto that over a decade ago but officialdom took no notice.

Wind and solar capacity isn't real capacity because it’s unavailable during nocturnal wind droughts, regardless of how many windmills and solar panels are installed.

Pumped hydro storage uses excess power on good wind and solar days to pump water into an upper tank, and then it runs downhill through turbines to generate power on the way to a lower reservoir. It is pumped back to the top when available power permits.

Pumping uses (wastes) a third of the power that is generated to feed the scheme, and so the amount of power that is available to return to the grid is some 2/3 of the prima facie or advertised capacity of Snowy 2.0.

That number is 350 GWh, which is coincidentally almost the same as the amount of power required to deliver 20GW of base load power through a 16-hour night – which is 320GWh or 320,000MWh.

When coal is gone, the power that is required to ride through low-wind nights will have to come from legacy hydro (currently providing some 7% of generation), some very expensive gas and a small amount of wind (strictly windless periods hardly ever happen).

Taking account of the loss in pumping, Snowy 2.0 falls well short of the power required to cover a single night in the NEM. But there has to be enough storage to handle the worst-case scenarios of three or four nights in close succession.

That should be the end of the story for Snowy 2.0 but it gets worse because McBratney’s Law states that grid-scale storage will never even get charged in grids dominated by wind and solar power.

In other words, there will never be a long enough run of days and nights with surplus power from intermittent wind and solar generators to charge massive storage facilities beyond a minute fraction of their capacity.

A MICROCOSM OF THE NET ZERO DISASTER

Snowy 2.0 is a small and local example of the Western worldwide net zero crusade. This must be the worst public policy blunder on record – what is in second place?

WHAT WAS THE POINT?

Is there really a global warming problem caused by increasing CO2 in the air? Through recorded history, the best times for life on Earth were the Roman and Medieval Warm Periods. In the coldest times, life was truly nasty, brutish and short.

The warming since the Little Ice Age has been unequivocally beneficial and we are still a degree or three short of the Roman Warm Period. If we are lucky, we might get two or three degrees of warming before we turn the corner and start the downhill run into the next cold spell.

As for CO2, aka plant food, it is a very minor greenhouse gas compared with water vapour. The modest (and beneficial) warming effect could have been practically exhausted by diminishing returns long ago.

Read a good book on climate science and welcome warming and increasing plant food in the air. It is greening the planet and boosting food production!

WORLD WAR III, THE WAR ON CO2, IS A LOST CAUSE.