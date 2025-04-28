How long will it take for people to see the wind and solar industries like the slave trade of yesteryear? Of course it’s legal and so was the slave trade at the time.

Look at the consequences of the net zero crusade. Trillions are being spent on borrowed money to generate more expensive and less reliable power with catastrophic damage to forests and farmlands and violation of human rights in several countries. Just to reduce the supply of plant food in the air.

A bit hard? Have a look at Steve Nowakowski’s pictures of the forests on the northern ranges, and visit the Orana Renewable Energy Zone to see the ruin of the farmlands and the lives of the locals.

National economies are being destroyed and this will have devastating human consequences for the people who are not well-placed to survive the deindustrialisation that is happening in the west while the most dangerous regime in the world is selling us the rope to hang ourselves. Some of it made by forced labour.

And what did the conservative regimes in Britain and Australia do about it when they were in ofice?