The evidence is in from the states and nations that led the way in the transition to wind power. Don’t do it!

So it’s time to start planning an exit strategy, as we can see from the way state governments in Australia are financially supporting the old coal burners because there is no alternative to keep the lights on until nuclear is available at scale.

This is because wind and solar are essentially “energy stealers.” They are parasitic on more efficient conventional power sources, as Lars Schernikau and William Smith explain in The Unpopular Truth About Electricity and the Future of Energy. Have a look at this beautifully illustrated 24-minute video produced to promote the revised edition. https://unpopular-truth.com/thevideo/

First they demolished the idea that we can replace hydrocarbons with so-called renewables because the rise of new forms of energy is a history of addition, not substitution,starting with wood, supplemented by coal, then oil, then nuclear power and lately by wind and solar.

Wind and solar were allowed to corrupt the power supply because politicians and planners managed to ignore the implications of wind droughts and and especially nights with little or no wind.

The author’s unpopular story can be summed up in three statements.

1. Present and future energy requirements far outstrip Net Zero pathways and possible “renewable” generation. 2. There is a disconnect between the installed capacity of unreliable energy and generated electricity due to the ten factors that account for the full cost of energy (FCOE.) These are building, cost of fuel, operating, transportation and balancing, storage, backup, cost to environment, decommissioning and disposal, room cost (land footprint). 3. The lack of viable long-term grid-scale storage.

They turn to the energy return on investment (eROI) to explore the comparative efficiency of energy systems.

Large numbers indicate high efficiency. Nuclear power scores around 70 compared with coal near 30 while most wind and solar systems score around 5. That is the cut-off figure between systems that are sustainable and systems that are not efficient enough to survive independently. These figures will be fine-tuned but the tendency is clear.

States and nations where the energy supply is moving towards domination by wind and solar will eventually suffer from energy starvation and they will have to depend on more efficient sources of power, at home or abroad.

South Australia imports coal power practically every night, despite burning gas and occasionally diesel. Australia depends on coal power in China to make the energy intensive components of our imported wind turbines and solar panels.

The three main objectives of energy policy are security of supply, affordability and environmental protection. Schernikau and Smith find that net zero programs focus simplistically on reducing CO2 emissions, blind to the harm inflicted by “climate mitigation” policies, while the two primary objectives are undermined at the same time. A failure trifecta.

It seems that the transition to intermittent wind and solar power is not going to happen, and it just remains to be seen how many more trillions will be spent to make power more expensive and less reliable before the music stops!