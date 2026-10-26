Yesterday, this masthead flew a flag to advertise the wide-ranging work by Professor Emeritus Ivan Kennedy at the University of Sydney

Today we circulate his proposal to burn pellets from native, nitrogen-fixing Casuarina trees (she-oaks or ironwoods) to generate electricity and enrich the soil.

Kennedy estimated that establishing 7.5 to 9 million hectares of Casuarina plantations on Australian marginal or rotational farmland could yield 150 to 200 million tonnes of harvested dry wood or cogeneration biomass pellets annually.

This volume matches or exceeds Australia’s thermal coal consumption for electricity generation. Because existing coal-fired boilers can co-fire or be retrofitted for biomass pellets, the proposal aims to provide continuous, dispatchable baseload power without relying solely on wind, solar, or battery storage.