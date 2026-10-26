Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
6h

The UK equivalent is Drax in Yorkshire which has been converted from burning coal which was mined right beside it to burning “biomass”, wood pellets processed from North American forests and transported across the Atlantic by diesel powered boats then trains. The combustion process is said to be less efficient than coal with CO2 emissions higher than coal and noxious nitrogen particulate emissions. The Green Blob cheated by deeming biomass “carbon neutral” when they realised that some form of dispatchable power generation would be needed for when they got rid of coal and gas.

Reply
Share
Alan Smith's avatar
Alan Smith
16h

And the cost of the product, compared to cheap, reliable, plentiful coal. Incidently, the highest quality thermal coal in the world. Build more low emission coal plants and add some small, zero emission nukes, and Oz is set for centuries of cheap, low emission power. No need for greeny brain farts.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rafe Champion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture