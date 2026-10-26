Yesterday, this masthead flew a flag to advertise the wide-ranging work by Professor Emeritus Ivan Kennedy at the University of Sydney
Today we circulate his proposal to burn pellets from native, nitrogen-fixing Casuarina trees (she-oaks or ironwoods) to generate electricity and enrich the soil.
Kennedy estimated that establishing 7.5 to 9 million hectares of Casuarina plantations on Australian marginal or rotational farmland could yield 150 to 200 million tonnes of harvested dry wood or cogeneration biomass pellets annually.
This volume matches or exceeds Australia’s thermal coal consumption for electricity generation. Because existing coal-fired boilers can co-fire or be retrofitted for biomass pellets, the proposal aims to provide continuous, dispatchable baseload power without relying solely on wind, solar, or battery storage.
The UK equivalent is Drax in Yorkshire which has been converted from burning coal which was mined right beside it to burning “biomass”, wood pellets processed from North American forests and transported across the Atlantic by diesel powered boats then trains. The combustion process is said to be less efficient than coal with CO2 emissions higher than coal and noxious nitrogen particulate emissions. The Green Blob cheated by deeming biomass “carbon neutral” when they realised that some form of dispatchable power generation would be needed for when they got rid of coal and gas.
And the cost of the product, compared to cheap, reliable, plentiful coal. Incidently, the highest quality thermal coal in the world. Build more low emission coal plants and add some small, zero emission nukes, and Oz is set for centuries of cheap, low emission power. No need for greeny brain farts.