Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
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Never heard of that guy until now. Thanks for the informative article.

It's really a shame that the left has completely abandoned MLK's vision of a color-blind society.

My formal training is in engineering and control systems, so I tend to think about these racial issues in those terms. The challenge is how to compensate in some way for past racial injustices without just reversing the racism.

If a control system tries to correct too forcefully, it can become unstable, oscillating back and forth with increasing amplitude until it goes completely out of control. Similarly, if the radical left prevails, the political system will go unstable with increasing levels of racism back and forth.

If a control system is critically damped, on the other hand, it converges nicely to the desired state without oscillating. That is what we need for racial policies, but the left does not want that.

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