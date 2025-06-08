Rafe’s Substack

Brian J. Gladish
2d

Barzun seems to be in a position similar to Mises:

From time to time I entertained the hope that my writings would bear practical fruit and point policy in the right direction. I have always looked for evidence of a change in ideology. But I never actually deceived myself; my theories explain, but cannot slow the decline of a great civilization. I set out to be a reformer, but only became the historian of decline. (_Memoirs_, 98)

The social critic/commentator rarely seems to divert the course of civilization. It is only when things have been disintegrating for decades, as they have in Argentina, that the public comes to its senses and someone like Milei has chance to right the ship.

