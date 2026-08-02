My Substack has sections on the Australian Spectator, Karl Popper, Jacques Barzun, Wind Droughts, and Slices of Life. This paper is in the Karl Popper section, and it contains the comments that I delivered following three speakers at the Pacific Regional Meeting of the Mont Pelerin Society.

The meeting was in Christchurch, New Zealand, in November 1989. The session celebrated the work of Karl Popper in the city where he wrote the 700-page The Open Society and Its Enemies (1945).

Popper (1902-1994) fled from Austria in 1937 and moved to London after the war. Sixteen of his relatives did not survive the Holocaust.

This is the list of posts in the Popper section.

This is the commentary on the papers by Dr William W. Bartley, Professor Peter Munz, Professor Colin Simkin and Dr Naomi Moldofsky