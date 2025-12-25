Karl Popper almost came to the University of Sydney in 1945. John Anderson invited him to join the staff in Philosophy but Popper delayed his decision in the hope of an offer from the London School of Economics. When that offer came he withdrew his application for Sydney and so Professor Anderson was spared the confrontation with an ego equal in size to his own.



Popper died in 1994 at the age of 92 and this is the first comprehensive book to appear on his life and work. Hacohen is a historian based at Duke University and he has charted the evolution of Popper’s thinking with close attention to his intellectual influences and the explosive social and political tensions in Vienna which informed his thoughts on politics and ultimately prompted his flight to New Zealand. Over twenty years in the making, this is likely to be the standard reference for some time because the author had access to some recently opened archives and he also interviewed some longstanding colleagues of Popper such as Colin Simkin (from New Zealand) and John Watkins (of the London School of Economics) who are no longer with us.



The book has at least four different aspects, each of considerable interest. One is the reconstruction of Popper’s intellectual career as he groped, like one of Koestler’s sleepwalkers, towards his seminal work in the philosophy of science and politics. The second is to give some impression of Popper the person, the being of flesh and blood who is practically invisible in his intellectual autobiography Unended Quest. The third is the recreation of the social and political milieu of Vienna, the life of high culture and intellectual achievement that thrived but finally expired under the volcano of fascism and anti-Semiticism. The fourth is Hacohen’s mission to reclaim Popper for the social democrats, to snatch him back from the clutches of the Cold War liberals and the New Right.



In many ways Hacohen has succeeded beyond all expectations, demonstrating a capacity to come to grips with ideas in several areas of thought from the history of ideas to epistemology and the methodology of the social sciences. However his fourth aim is most unlikely to succeed because Popper’s ideas for the most part fit like a glove with the market liberalism of Mises and Hayek. Hacohen and many others will strongly dispute this view and so the book is likely to stimulate some lively debate among the followers of Popper who tend to be divided about the implications of his work in political economy. Perhaps these issues can be settled in hand to hand debate at the Popper Centenary Fest that is planned for Vienna in July this year.



So far as Popper the person is concerned, Hacohen had great difficulty in getting anywhere near the emotional roots or mainspring of Popper’s life. He was so much a man of ideas that everything else appeared to be secondary (after early thoughts of a career in music), including his own comfort and the convenience of anyone who had dealings with him. The epitome of this was the ninety five (95) aero grams that he sent to Ernst Gombrich in London with instructions to help The Open Society through the press. The picture emerges of a man of great gifts and brilliant insights but so obsessed with the importance of his ideas, and the lack of recognition that he had received for them, that disagreement could provoke almost volcanic reactions. Bryan Magee was one of the few who were prepared to stand toe to toe in argument with Popper, as recorded in his memoir The Confession of a Philosopher. Magee’s chief memory of his early meetings with Popper was that of



“...an intellectual aggressiveness such as I had never encountered before. Everything we argued about he pursued relentlessly, beyond the limits of acceptable aggression in conversation. ...All this was the grossest possible violation of the spirit of liberalism exemplified and advocated in his writings...”The totalitarian liberal” was one of his nicknames at the London School of Economics, and it was a perceptive one. I did not approve of this, and as a result all of Popper’s early discussions with me were carried on by him in a kind of rage, regardless of the subject matter.”



Hacohen reports that Popper worked for 360 days of the year, all day, without the distraction of newspapers, radio or TV. Several times a month, even in old age, he worked all night and some friend such as Bryan Magee would get an early morning call from Popper, bubbling with excitement to report on his latest ideas. Popper lived well out of London near High Wycombe and when Magee gained Popper’s confidence he was invited to visit, taking the train to “Havercombe” (in Popper’s heavily accented English). When I made the trip to Havercombe Popper arranged to meet me at the station, carrying a copy of the BBC Listener, presumably to pick him out from all the other elderly gentlemen of middle-European extraction who might be thronging the platform at 2.00 on a Wednesday afternoon. In the event, he left the magazine at home and the kiosk had sold out so he had to buy The Times and fold it to the size of the Listener. Of course he was the only person in sight apart from the Station Master. Popper, then aged 70, had what his research assistant tactfully described as a “very positive” attitude to driving. Fortunately it was not far to his home and there were few other cars on the road.



Magee endorsed the view that Popper’s personal behaviour often belied his liberal principles. In fairness, he added that Popper had to endure persistent and gross misrepresentation of his ideas by philosophical and political opponents. On the topic of misrepresentation, Hacohen has resoundingly corrected the rather odd view propounded by David Stove regarding the motivation for Popper’s challenge to orthodoxy in the philosophy of science. Stove suggested that this was done in the frivolous spirit of the Jazz Age, so if other people wanted scientific theories to be verified, highly probable and justified, Popper would have them falsified, improbable and conjectural. In fact it is difficult to imagine anyone more divorced from the spirit of the Jazz Age than the priggish, puritanical, non-smoking, non-drinking young Popper. Apparently his idea of a good time outside working hours was a session as a voluntary helper in Alfred Adler’s social work clinic in the slums of Vienna. Possibly under the influence of Tolstoy’s ideas on the dignity of manual labour Popper tried various menial jobs and he undertook an apprenticeship and became a qualified cabinet maker. Apart from a teenage flirtation with the communist movement Popper’s nearest approach to radicalism was Arnold Schoenberg’s Society for Private Musical Performances which he attended out of a sense of duty to explore contemporary music. Popper did not persist with contemporary music. He found the atmosphere of elitism and avant gardism in the Schoenberg circle to be obnoxious and his faith in the music evaporated when he accidentally turned over two pages of a score while assisting in a solo performance and Schoenberg dismissed the error “it does not matter”. When he started serious writing for publication there was no time for that kind of distraction. Hacohen reports that often on weekends Popper would sit with his wife in a coffee shop writing drafts which she would type up on a portable typewriter.



Hacohen has provided sufficient background to explain why Popper’s ideas were so exciting for some people, and so threatening for others, though it was left to Bill Bartley in the 1960s to articulate the way that Popper had challenged the unstated and uncriticised assumption of “justificationism” which is the glue that held together the ideas of the positivists and other “true belief” philosophers. Popper’s lack of progress in the community of professional philosophers needs to be understood against the background of the ideas that dominated Anglo-Saxon philosophy under the influence of Wittgenstein in his two phases. It needs to be remembered that the philosophy of science was not institutionalised in the 1920s and there was only a handful of academics in that field in the world. (The first chair in Logic and Scientific Method was created for Popper at the London School of Economics some decades later). The issues that are now addressed by some hundreds and maybe thousands of fulltime staff and students around the globe, were in those days the preserve of small groups of interested people, including working scientists, many of them outside the universities, like Charles Sanders Peirce and Bertrand Russell for much of their lives.



Such was the Vienna Circle of logical positivists who gathered around Professor Moritz Schlick (1882-1936), Rudolph Carnap (1891-1970) and Otto Neurath (1883-1945). Their spiritual predecessor was Ernst Mach (1838-1916) a philosopher-physicist in the strong empiricist tradition of David Hume whose mission was to purge science of metaphysics and place it on the firm “positive” foundations of sensation. Few philosophers have had such a deep and wide-ranging influence. In Hacohen’s words “He virtually became the official philosopher of Viennese progressivism” (and far beyond) through his influence in psychology, physics (the young Einstein), literature (Robert Musil), painting (the Impressionists), social philosophy (Joseph Popper-Lynkeus) and politics (Lenin).



Schlick took over Mach’s chair at the university in Vienna and he became the front man for the Vienna Circle although the organisational power and ideological influence behind the throne came from the dedicated and doctrinaire socialist (and sociologist) Otto Neurath whose tireless letter writing kept the dispersed members of the group “on track” until he died. They pursued Mach’s positivism, with Russell’s Principia their inspiration and Wittgenstein’s Tractatus providing the program. This was essentially a war on metaphysics by application of the strict “verificationist” definition of meaning. They proposed that statements should be regarded as literally meaningless if they could not be confirmed or verified by evidence. The propositions of logic and mathematics were exempt from the requirement for verification on the understanding that they are true by definition and they do not pretend to convey information about the world.



The most obvious casualties of the verification principle were religion and moral principles, though there were others that were less obvious, including the principle itself and, more surprisingly, the laws of science. When these laws are stated in their strong form, along the lines of “All swans are white”, they cannot be verified by any number of observations of white swans, simply because you cannot be certain that you have sighted all the swans in the universe. This dilemma, with the unsolved problem of induction, represented twin “skeletons in the cupboard” of positivism, but still, Hacohen reports that by 1928 the Circle had an official program (written by Neurath) and a vehicle, the Ernst Mach Society, with a social mission for scientific philosophy as a basis for popular education and social transformation. “Neurath persuaded the militantly secularist Free Thinkers, now numbering most circle associates among them, to establish the Ernst Mach Society. Schlick was elected president, apparently without his prior knowledge, and other circle members chief officers”. The circle gained worldwide influence, indeed they did institutionalise the philosophy of science, with a series of conferences in the 1930s with the sponsorship of luminaries such as Bertrand Russell. Then the predominantly Jewish and left wing members of the circle had to scatter for their lives, like Popper himself, and they were dispersed far and wide by 1939.



The historian Manning Clarke recorded in his autobiography The Quest for Grace something of the flavour of encountering the crusading spirit of the positivists, round about 1940.



“The first time I sat down in the ‘caf’ at Melbourne University I asked politely ‘Would you please pass the salt?’ My neighbour, a gifted woman, looked at me with the eye of the saved for the damned and said. ‘I don’t know what you mean.’ I decided to listen to what was going on. In the ensuing weeks I picked up a new vocabulary. I often heard the word ‘tautology’: that, I gathered, was a sin against the Holy Ghost. I heard the phrase ‘non sequitur’. I was often asked: ‘Is that a verifiable proposition?’”



As the circle pursued their program in the 1930s two other forces loomed up on the horizon. One was an intellectual challenge from a young schoolteacher, the other was the lengthening shadow of the swastika.



Popper’s career did not pursue any steady course through the 1920s. His father was ruined by the postwar inflation and Karl left home to live in a commune in an old army barracks. Decked in army surplus attire he attended courses in science and mathematics as an unmatriculated student at the university, eking out a living by coaching overseas students. (Arthur Koestler was studying engineering at the university at the time, until he departed to support Zionism in Palestine). There was no prospect of a career and he engaged in socialist causes and social work. His early experience as a voluntary teacher with the a group called the “Young Proletarians” was not inspiring. The working-class children were resistant and greeted the young teacher with loutish behaviour. Things improved after Popper challenged the leader of the roughnecks to a fist fight. Eventually he found a place to train as a proper school teacher, in a newly formed Pedagogic Institute that was established to support Glockel’s school reform movement. There he learned philosophy and psychology from Karl Buhler (1879-1964), took on board Kant’s view on the projection of intellectual categories upon the world, moved his focus from the psychology of learning to the logic of theory formation and testing, and courted and married a fellow trainee-teacher. Josefine Henninger “Hennie” (1906-85) was a physical education teacher who became Popper’s greatest helper.



Popper addressed a different problem from that of meaning and metaphysics because he was concerned with the demarcation between science and pseudo-sciences such as astrology which appear to be based on observations but are actually “unsinkable”. His exemplar of science was Einstein’s theory which might have been refuted by a particular set of observations on the eclipse of the sun. Inspired by this example Popper advanced his criterion of falsification to demarcate between testable statements on the science side of the line (”All ravens are black” which is logically refuted by the observation of a white raven) and various categories of statements on the other side of the line (morals, metaphysics, methodological principles and, incidentally, nonsense). Moral principles, aesthetics, metaphysics and methodology are meaningful and they can be rationally discussed in terms of their adequacy for their purposes, their consistency and their consequences, though such discourse was in principle outlawed by the positivists.



As for induction, Popper proposed that science could do without it, instead making its way by means of speculations controlled by criticism, especially the criticism of experimental or observational tests. Science is not an edifice based on observational foundations, it is more like a hot air balloon that is tethered to the “earth” of facts and observations by thin deductive threads. These ideas on demarcation and induction formed slowly as Popper conducted endless discussions and debates with members of the inner Vienna Circle (Viktor Kraft and Herbert Feigl) and others on the periphery, such as Heinrich Gomperez. It was Herbert Feigl, after a nightlong session, who proposed that Popper should write a book. Hacohen provides a dramatic account of the writing, revision and publication of Logik der Forschung, one of a series of monographs produced by the Vienna Circle (published in 1959 as The Logic of Scientific Discovery). All manner of problems intruded, political tensions were on the rise, the inner Circle members were divided on the acceptability of the book, Popper’s first effort had to be cut almost in half, the editor procrastinated for months before reading the manuscript, Popper was madly impatient to get into print and rubbed everyone up the wrong way, there were paper shortages, other books to be considered for publication in the series.

Hacohen gives a lot of credit to the logical positivists of the Vienna Circle for

putting up with Popper’s Steppenwolf-like activity, prowling on the fringe of the circle where Schlick, Carnap, Neurath et al huddled around their campfire, seeking warmth and consolation from the dying embers of the verification principle They accepted Popper’s book which most of them perceived to have merit even if none of them really agreed with Popper’s turn from induction to a theory of conjectural knowledge that is tested but never confirmed.



Publication of the book aroused intense disagreement among the members of the Circle and no less than three reviews appeared in their house journal because Reichenbach and Neurath insisted on writing critical reviews after Carnap signaled assent to the turn from verification to testing. Support from Carnap was short-lived and the positivists generally managed to convince themselves, and many others, that Popper’s falsification criterion was concerned with meaning which was their own ruling obsession. This misunderstanding persisted for some decades because the positivist Diaspora carried it to Britain and North America where it became well entrenched while Popper was “down under” in New Zealand.



Popper (unlike the young visitors Quine and Ayer) was never invited to the inner circle of the logical positivists but others were more accepting. He attended the mathematical symposium run by Karl Menger (son of Carl Menger, founder of the Austrian school of economics) and also the symposium on probability theory convened by Richard Mises (brother of Ludwig, the link between Carl Menger and Hayek). Because Popper was kept at arms length by the logical positivists he was grateful to be invited to the Menger and Mises seminars. This was important as a sign of personal recognition, also because the Mises group was an excellent forum to develop Popper’s ideas on probability which were a central part of his philosophy of science. These semi-private gatherings were a feature of the robust intellectual life of Vienna. In addition to the logical positivists and the Menger and Richard von Mises groups there was the famous Ludwig von Mises symposium and many others such as the Schoenberg group.



In the background to all this intellectual activity there were ebbing and flowing tides of political revolution from both the left and the right. The communists plotted, the anti-communists reacted, the socialists took control of the Vienna city council in democratic elections, the Jewish problem created ongoing tensions. Hacohen has a special interest in the Jewish problem and he may have overdone this part of the narrative but his account of the shifting balance of power between the rival forces is engrossing. Popper had huge admiration for many aspects of the socialists’ program but he despaired of their tactics - they talked violent revolution (though their moderate leadership did not believe in it) and this prompted a violent reaction which they were not sufficiently organised and resolute to match, even when they had the numbers to prevail. Against them were arrayed the conservative bourgeoisie and much worse elements of the kind that flocked to Hitler’s banner. Eventually Hitler annexed Austria and all bets for civilisation were off. Those who could see the writing on the wall, like Mises and Popper, escaped if they could. Mises crossed the border to Switzerland, just before his apartment was raided. Popper’s teacher Karl Buhler was less fortunate, he was arrested and interned for some weeks until he had the chance to escape, leaving all his library and possessions behind to attempt a new life in the United States. Later on Popper counted sixteen relatives who perished in the holocaust.



After Logik der Forschung was launched, Popper’s focus shifted to politics and the social sciences. His major concern was the failure of Marxism to provide a bastion against the rise of fascism and he attributed this more than anything to an intellectual error, namely the doctrine of historical inevitability. He labeled this “historicism” because he found that the doctrine of historical determinism was only the tip of a complex iceberg of defective ideas about the methods of the social sciences. The label was unfortunate because similar words (including some in German) have different meanings to that assigned by Popper.



Hacohen has traced the evolution of his project on historicism from 1936 when some of the themes were discussed at a private gathering in Brussels as Popper made his way to London looking for a job to get himself and his wife out of Austria. Later in the year he gave a talk on “historical laws and the methodology of sociology” to Hayek’s seminar at the London School of Economics.



Popper returned to his notes on “the poverty of historicism” in 1939 when he was settled at Canterbury College, Christchurch. By that time he was writing in English and his closest colleague was Colin Simkin, a young NZ economist (aged 26 when he met Popper). Popper had a low opinion of the social sciences although he thought that mathematical economics had turned the corner, an opinion based on almost complete ignorance of the field beyond the impact of Morgenstern’s presentation in the Menger symposium. He relied heavily on the young Simkin for an introduction to the innovations of Keynes and for advice on the capacity for social engineering by democratic governments to control major problems such as monopolies and high levels of unemployment.



In return for this dubious assistance, he offered Simkin the advice to develop his mathematical skills in order to pursue the path of macroeconomic modeling. This advice turned out to be a something of a disaster for Simkin because it seems that this lifelong project failed to bear fruit. Simkin later came to the University of Sydney to assist in the battle against the Marxists in the Department of Economics.

Despite all the pressures of the times, the loneliness and isolation of New Zealand, the dreadful news from home, the threat of the Japanese advance, his teaching load and problems with his Professor (described in Roger Sandall’s book The Culture Cult), The Open Society and its Enemies was eventually written and dispatched. This book can be seen as a kind of “Battle of Britain” in the world of ideas, a desperate counterpart to the struggle where young men daily took to the air in the skies over the South of England with the future of civilisation virtually in their hands. On the other side of the world a relatively young Karl Popper patrolled the stratosphere of the world of ideas, confronting those from Heraclitus and Plato to the present day whose ideas he thought were undermining the cause of freedom and the open society. Like the young men in their Hurricanes and Spitfires, he did not fly in vain. The Open Society joined Hayek’s The Road to Serfdom to provide twin pillars of resistance to totalitarian thinking post WWII.

The Open Society and its Enemies is a monumental defence of democratic principles and a demolition of many pervasive ideas that render our traditions of rationality and tolerance dangerously fragile under the pressure of social and political crises. Chief among these is the utopian impulse to recreate society in the image of someone’s dreams. There is some debate as to whether Popper’s dramatic view of science as a succession of revolutions is consistent with the relative conservatism of his political philosophy. In fact there is no conflict because both garments are cut from the same cloth of critical rationalism, the spirit of criticism, respect for arguments, for the truth and for the rights of individual people.

In view of Hacohen’s plea to the socialists of the world to rally behind the ideas of Popper it is essential to work out whether Popper provides support or resistance to policies of state intervention along socialist or social democrat lines. Popper is generally regarded as a social democrat because he supported state intervention to counter monopolies and unemployment (to protect the economically weak from the economically strong). He also adopted the language of social democracy in his endorsement of Marx’s condemnation of the exploitation that occurred under unrestrained capitalism, while claiming that the rise of state regulation and welfare had substantially put things to rights (contra Marxist expectations).



To assess the legitimacy of Hacohen’s claim on Popper it is helpful to examine the impact of Hayek on Popper, and also to consider some of the implications of Popper’s ideas that he never followed to their logical conclusion. Briefly, it appears that when Popper’s views are adjusted to take account of his misunderstanding of the nature of monopoly and unemployment, his basic principles place him with minimum state liberals or even libertarians. Hacohen describes Popper’s correspondence from Hayek while commenced in 1943 while The Open Society was still in manuscript. Hayek had identified a common enemy, a three-headed monster - positivism, Marxism and historicism. They had differences, though one of them was resolved when Popper pointed out that scientism (positivism), which Hayek found objectionable, had already been refuted by Popper himself.



Hayek’s reaction to The Open Society was gratifying and he did not object to interventionism or social engineering (in principle), though he preferred not to use those terms himself. In the course of their exchanges Popper became more alert to the dangers of state intervention and he settled for the minimum state, with intervention limited to controlling the abuse of power, including economic power.



Like Mises, Popper and Hayek saw a role for the state in tending the legal institutions of a liberal order. Mises even cast this role in the language of engineering, when he wrote in Liberalism: The Classic Tradition:



“The organization of human society according to the pattern most suitable for the attainment of the ends in view is a quite prosaic and matter of fact question, not unlike, say, the construction of a railroad or the production of cloth or furniture...Problems of social policy are problems of social technology...”

Despite this precedent, Hayek took fright at Popper’s language of social technology and social engineering because he had identified the enemy, even more than the historicist, as the constructivist rationalist (the coercive utopian) who thought he could impose a pattern upon the organisation of a whole economy, like an engineer working from a blueprint.



Popper was concerned with freedom and he was equally concerned with human suffering and deprivation, after his formative years surrounded by the abject poverty in Austria after the Great War. Like the Prince of Wales visiting the out of work Welsh miners during the Great Depression, he knew “Something has to be done!.” For this reason he reserved the right of the state to intervene to that the economically powerless could not be exploited by the economically powerful. He was a free trader in goods because he recognised that under monopoly, the consumers may have to pay to cart away the rubbish produced by the monopolist. He was not a redistributionist and he was not unduly concerned about disparities in wealth, although he acknowledged that it was disturbing to see extremes of wealth.



What was to be done about mass unemployment, the major cause of widespread suffering (apart from war)? This was never specified, though he would have learned the dangers of state interference with the labour market if he had read the works of E H (Bill) Hutt on collective bargaining and the strike threat or even (some time later) the CIS pamphlet on the counterproductive activities of the Conciliation and Arbitration Commission written by P McGuiness. Popper came near to a breakthrough in economics in the course of appraising Marx on capitalism and the “excessive” labour supply that supposedly leads to exploitation. He wrote in Chapter 20 of The Open Society:



“What is not so clear, and not explained by Marx either, is why the supply of labour should continue to exceed the demand. For if it is so profitable to ‘exploit’ labour, how is it, then, that the capitalists are not forced, by competition, to try to raise their profits by employing more labour? In other words, why do they not compete against each other in the labour market, thereby raising the wages...It appears that the phenomena of ‘exploitation’ which Marx observed were due, not, as he believed, to the mechanism of a perfectly competitive market, but to other factors - especially to a mixture of low productivity and imperfectly competitive markets.”



Low productivity and imperfectly competitive markets! These are recognised by free traders as a consequence of injudicious state intervention to constrain the function of markets, especially the labour market. Of course Marx did not observe exploitation, at least not in the factories. One of the Bronte sisters wrote in her diary how she envied the girls in the mills for their regular hours and better pay, while she, constrained by middle class gentility, had to make do as a genuinely exploited governess. Probably the nearest that Marx ever came to exploitation was when he anticipated Freud and seduced his housemaid. In the world outside the reading room in the British Museum wages were rising while Marxist theory predicted the reverse. It seems that Popper almost discovered the truth by logical analysis, despite the view which he inherited from all the socialist and conservative critics of industrialisation who believed in the devastating impact of “unrestrained capitalism”.



As a result of Hayek’s influence Popper emphasised that state intervention should take the form of laying down clearly formulated rules, and state officials should not be empowered to issue discretionary orders to achieve particular short-term aims. He became more alert to the dangers of increasing state power, he insisted that social democratic policies should never be envisaged as a “cure-all” and he warned that socialists of good will should be alert to abuses of power that could result from increased state activity, however well meaning the original intention might be. In March 1944 he wrote to Hayek “I think I have learnt more from you than from any other living thinker, except perhaps Alfred Tarski”.



The result of all this is distressing to Hacohen.



“In the postwar years, Popper no longer demonstrated commitment to reform...He never disavowed piecemeal engineering, but he argued that its purpose was to decrease, not increase, state power. He also showed growing sympathy towards libertarianism, and did little to stop the conservative onslaught of the 1980s”. Hacohen cited a reference to a 1982 interview where Popper expressed some sympathy with anarchism...”It was, he said, an unrealisable ideal but the closest we can get to it, the better off freedom is”.



Hacohen’s statement above seems to assume that decreasing state power does not count as reform. Such is the gulf that has opened up between socialism and common sense. Hacohen hopes that the left can be reinvigorated by Popper’s ideas, properly understood, to regain their sense of mission, to recover from the setbacks of the Thatcher and Reagan years, take the offensive and move forward again. I have a similar hope, that the left can move forward, but in a very different direction, the direction of classical liberalism, the direction pointed by Mises and Hayek, and by Popper in his stance as a minimal state liberal.



Despite this negative conclusion regarding one of Hacohen’s aims, I do not want to leave the reader with an unfavourable impression of the book. It is a work of quite remarkable scholarship, well organised, clearly and vigorously written. It will provoke debate among friends of Popper’s ideas, and perhaps among others who are less friendly. It should lead to a reconsideration of Popper’s low standing in contemporary philosophy. It stands as a monument to Popper’s indomitable spirit and to the labours of many people, not all of them adequately recognised by Popper himself, who helped him on his way.

I would like to dedicate this article to the memory of Keith Barley, Reader in Agronomy at the Waite Agricultural Research Institute, Adelaide, who lent me The Open Society and its Enemies in the spring of 1968.

Originally printed in Quadrant Monthly circa 2001.