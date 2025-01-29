The bold experiment has delivered conclusive results.

In South Australia, the Energy Minister requested a change in the rules to permit diesel backup. While the RE enthusiasts regularly celebrate new heights of generation, almost every night SA imports coal power from Victoria. The success of the transition to green power is not measured by the high points, it is measured by capacity to get through windless nights.

The chart shows that the generation during low-wind periods remains near zero while the installed capacity grows. This means that no conceivable amount of wasteful overbuilding will help.

The failure in Germany is more spectacular because Germany has been the economic and political powerhouse of Europe.

Starting in the 1980s the Green Party drove a radical green agenda and when they formed a coalition with the SDP in the 1990s that agenda became Law in 2000. Even more ambitious targets were set in 2011 - approaching net zero by 2050.

Sadly, the energy transformation, the energiewende, was dead in the water by 2018 when the official progress report admitted abject failure on the three arms of the policy triangle, price, reliability and emission reduction.

As someone wrote, there is a power of ruin in a country, and it took a while to bring down the economic giant but they are now in recession as power-intensive industries relocate in China or the United States.

Insolvencies are at record levels, the public infrastructure decays while tens of billions are still pouring into wind and solar facilities that invade forests and farmland while making the supply of power less reliable and more expensive.

Despite that, public opinion remained strong in support of green objectives until reality began to bite in the last couple of years.

Britain is in the same parlous state and they also aspire to increase the wind power capacity by as much as nine times. Of course overbuilding does not compensate for the lack of wind during wind droughts.

In the words of one commentator, “we are creating what might be called a zero-industrial society.”

In recent months the massive Ineos ethanol plant in Scotland closed with the chairman warning of “the extinction of our major industries.” Iconic firms are closing or shedding thousands of jobs, 500 at GCB, a third of the Dyson workforce, Vauxhall has closed British plants , the last genuine steelworks at Port Talbot closed costing 1000 jobs and Hotpoint shut a factory in Bristol.

Chemical production is down 40% since 2021, cement and electrical equipment down 50% , overall industrial output down 10%. Britain was once the workshop of the world and lately it has dropped out of the top 10 manufacturing countries.

That should be enough to change the minds of people who saw green energy as the way of the future but the Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently announced that they are committing to artificial intelligence to boost productivity. The British grid is teetering on the brink of collapse already without adding demand from the most energy-intense industry on the planet.

These three case studies indicate how trillions have been spent to get more expensive and less reliable power with massive collateral damage to the environment. Meanwhile emissions march upward in the developing world. Nothing that we do in Australia will make a detectable difference, so why would we spend a dollar to pursue net zero, let alone hundreds of billions, maybe a trillion?

On a positive note, what is to be done?

What about building new coal plants using the technology proved in South Korea to rapidly build capacity at a cost of $2 billion per GW, and gradually replace the faithful and hardworking old clunkers for about the cost of Snowy 2.0. That could halve the cost of power and put a stop to the carnage in the countryside.