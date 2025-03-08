Looking back to the Republic Referendum of 1999, supporters saw the reform as the vehicle for a new and authentic Australian identity. Others saw the movement uniting various groups who were dedicated to the erosion of democratic capitalism and the liberal order.

Amidst the discord, Chandran Kukathas, writing for The Centre of Independent Studies, suggested that a common history and a set of legal and political institutions should be used to specify our national identity.

That approach unhooks the quest for national identity from the sectarian, coercive and collectivist tendencies which have caused, and daily continue to cause, so much ruin and suffering around the world.

25 years on the discord has reached unprecedented proportions, exceeding even the long-forgotten clashes between the pro and anti-conscription forces during the Great War.

This piece revisits some books written before the Republic Referendum. The reviews originally appeared in Quadrant Monthly and they are available in the collection Australiana in paper and electronic form.

John Docker, The Nervous Nineties: Australian Cultural Life in the 1890s, Oxford University Press, 1991.



John Carroll (editor), Intruders in the Bush: The Australian Quest for Identity (second, revised edition), OUP, 1992.



Discussion of “the Australian identity”, lament for possible lack of same and search for one, have been favourite indoor games for local intellectuals. This is likely to intensify as the debate on the republic proceeds, indeed one of the aims of the movement is to sharpen the national identity.

Much debate centres on “the Australian legend”, set forth in the 1890s by contributors to The Bulletin and given its most authoritative exposition by Russell Ward in a book of that name in the 1950s. According to the legend, often called “the legend of the 90s” the typical or exemplary Australian was a bushman or a pioneer, innovative, independent and individualistic (though egalitarian), scornful of material ambitions, committed to a frugal and hard-working lifestyle with an ethos of mateship that tended to exclude women.



These books critically address the legend in various ways and the legend takes a severe, most likely fatal battering. This is a little disappointing because I grew up on a farm in Tasmania, thinking of myself as a bushman and a pioneer. But John Carroll is probably right.



”I am not doubting that such bushmen existed: they very likely did, and still do. Nor am I denying that they may have been some of the most interesting Australians, and in some sense the most genuine native products. What I am doing is criticising the legend that has grown up, its amplifications, the attempts to give it a greater historical plausibility, and the almost complete misreading of how egalitarian-mateship attitudes really developed in Australia?”(148).



John Docker surveyed the source decade to find what pops out from behind the screen of mythology. He previously wrote Australian Cultural Elites, a comparison of the intellectual climates of Sydney and Melbourne, and In A Critical Condition, on theories of literary criticism. This book reflects a turn from the peaks of literary achievement to popular culture. He examines the rich diversity of characters, groups and ideas that were fermenting in Australia around the turn of the century. The amount of diversity is hardly diminished by focussing on a single vehicle of opinion, The Bulletin itself, which provided a forum for many free spirits who did not toe any party line.



Those who think that the bushmen, pioneers, radical nationalists and male chauvinists of “the legend” dominated the scene will be amazed at the picture that emerges. Feminism, anarchism, socialism, republicanism, and anti-religious free thought in various forms were running strongly, with other more esoteric currents of orientalism and mysticism. One of these was the myth of Lemuria created by Madame Blavatsky of the theosophists. This was a theory of a Golden Age on a lost Southern continent where the spiritually elevated Lemurians created the wisdom that pervaded the ancient cultures of India and the Levant. According to Docker these ideas spawned a batch of Australian novels and joined with the works of Rider Haggard and Bram Stoker to inform much early Australian science fiction writing.



The flagship of feminism was The Dawn, a monthly which ran for over a decade from 1888. Edited by Louisa Lawson and printed by all female staff on the Dawn press it clearly perceived itself as a part of an international movement. It drew upon Edward Bellamy’s socialist classic Looking Backward, with an article in the August 1890 edition by Bellamy himself titled ‘Brief Summary of the Industrial Plan of Nationalism Set Forth in Looking Backward’. Docker devotes several chapters to an account of the influence exerted by Bellamy and other socialist visionaries including William Morris, who wrote News From Nowhere as a rejoinder to Bellamy, and locals such as Joseph Furphy (Rigby’s Romance) and William Lane (The Workingman’s Paradise) and the socialist colony in Paraguay).



In addition to the sheer diversity of the literary and social currents described by Docker, two features stand out. One is the absence of any sign of deference or cringing to influences from overseas, especially from Britain. To the contrary, A. G. Stephens, literary editor of The Bulletin, urged reviewers to scorn the nationalism and provincialism of the British literary and artistic scene. The second is the overwhelming predominance of socialist ideas. Occasional comments refer to a growing and prosperous middle class, but the prevailing obsession in literary circles was the need to sweep away capitalism, to put an end to Victorian laissez-faire and usher in some kind of socialist welfare state. Futuristic fiction depicted either a socialist utopia or a capitalist hell on earth, as described by H. G. Wells in The Time Machine, where capitalists and workers have evolved into separate species.



The hegemony of socialist ideas in literary and artistic circles is one of the reasons, if not the major reason for the eclipse of market liberal principles over the last century. So long as that hegemony persists then the future of democratic capitalism or market liberalism will remain in the balance. As Norman Podhoretz pointed out in a retrospective essay on The God that Failed, recanting on communism is not enough if lapsed fellow travellers and true believers still adhere to socialism and insist on a moral equivalence of free markets and communism.



The collection edited by John Carroll also demolishes some aspects of the legend of the 90s. Part I contains brief essays on the bushman, the pioneer, Ned Kelly and Anzac. Part II treats some problems with received historical views. An essay on the conditions of early settlement reveals that they were not especially arduous by world standards after the first few years. A paper on the nomadic tribes of urban Britain identifies the pathological roots of some bushman characteristics such as restlessness and irresponsibility which were modified or idealised for the purpose of the legend. A chapter argues that some superficially attractive features of the semi-nomadic bachelor existence ascribed to the bushmen were projections by alienated urban intellectuals who occupied a “sleazy urban frontier” of boarding houses, pubs and radical meeting places. Maps indicate the concentrations of boarding houses in central Sydney of 1890 and the close proximity of the premises of various socialist, republican, land-reform, freethought and literary organisations.



Carroll argues, in a paper on the failure of upper middle-class nerve, that the three main influences on Australian culture have been upper middle-class Victorian values, working class (mostly Irish) egalitarianism, and twentieth century consumerism. The first is the most valuable influence but it has been subverted by the second, aided by renegades from the middle classes and the decline of Protestant Christianity. Among the renegades are the proponents of the legend of the 90s.



Part III contains essays on some modern myths including aspects of multiculturalism, the notion that the convict era was a time of shameful horrors and some relatively recent left and right-wing mythology. Robert Manne ascribes the most resonant myths to the left, such as the Petrov Case and The Coup that disposed of the Whitlam government. However during the 1980s “...it was the conservative intelligentsia, or, more precisely, the laissez-faire ideologists of the New Right who fabricated the most potent political myths the ‘seven wasted years of Fraserism’; the disastrous protectionist legacy of Menzies and McEwan; and H. R. Nicholls as the improbable hero of the crusade for decentralized wage fixation” (209).



In the Conclusion John Carroll offers some thoughts on the Australian way of life, including the tendency to settle disputes without the intrusion of volatile passions. This is probably one of our most valuable British legacies, though it is constantly threatened by fanatics of all kinds, and especially by the corrosive doctrine of the class war. Carroll claims that potential social divisions have been avoided by the New Protection of tariffs and central wage fixing.

He thinks that this way of life is threatened by liberalism in various forms which are no longer resisted due to the failure of upper middle-class nerve as noted above. Left-liberals dispense rancour and guilt on all sides and another brand of liberals, through a decade of deregulation, have endangered the economic preconditions for the Australian way of life. This analysis conveniently overlooks the long-term decline in Australian economic performance from the turn of the century (the start of the New Protection) when we ranked at the top of the world league in per capita income.



”The strand of liberalism that drives radical free-market economics is naive and foolish, rather than wicked. It is blind to the tendencies towards violence and evil that are a staple part of human nature...it induces a carelessness about custom and tradition, and the way in which they act as brakes on human egoism” (236).



Market liberals who have read the classics from Adam Smith to Hayek will endorse Carroll’s views on the importance of healthy traditions, without feeling any obligation to abandon free trade. At the same time conservatives of the authoritarian persuasion need to understand that one way to limit the violence and unrest that flow from human egoism is to minimise the agenda of politics so that every issue under the sun does not fall into the hands of bureaucrats and special interests.