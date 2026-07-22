Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

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WolfmanOz's avatar
WolfmanOz
6h

Great article Rafe. Unfortunately I believe it’s going take regular blackouts before the penny really drops and those Net Zero zealots hanging on the lamp posts.

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2 replies by Rafe Champion and others
Dante's avatar
Dante
1h

It’s time to pull the plug on net zero.

Let net zero die so humans don’t have to.

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