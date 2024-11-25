Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tony Martyr's avatar
Tony Martyr
Nov 26

Every weather story now has an impending blackout reference....

https://www.9news.com.au/national/heatwave-sydney-nsw-coast-sparks-blackout-warning/5e281b8e-358a-4524-b830-8e6d92508fb8

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rafe Champion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture