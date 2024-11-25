We are warned that blackouts will probably happen during our summer heat and on the other side of the world half of the US is at risk of blackouts in the cold.

https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/energy/grid-watchdog-report-warns-half-us-risk-blackouts-during-extreme-cold-winter

Who is surprised?

Around the Western world subsidised and mandated wind and solar power have been displacing conventional power for years and most of the grids in the west are moving towards a tipping point where the lights will flicker at nights whenever the wind is low.

The root of the problem is the failure of the meteorologists to give warning of wind droughts and the failure of energy planners to check the wind supply.

In Australia the transition to unreliable wind and solar power has hit the wall because we have reached the point where we can’t afford to lose any more coal capacity.

Britain, Germany and South Australia have passed the tipping point and entered a red zone, keeping the lights on precariously with imports and deindustrialization to reduce demand.

There is a need for high-level inquiries to find out why the meteorologists failed in their professional duties and how energy planners managed to get away without checking the wind supply.

Imagine embarking on a major irrigation project without forensic investigation of the water supply including historical rainfall figures.