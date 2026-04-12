Chris Kenny, Robert Gottliebsen, and Chris Uhlmann are telling great stories about the energy crisis.

Their stories will have more impact when they add three ingredients.

First, explain the fundamental reason for the crisis.

Second, acknowledge two Australians who identified the problem over a decade ago.

Third, tell people about two other Australians who pointed the way to get cheap and reliable power without wrecking forests and farmlands.

THE FIRST CAUSE. Wind droughts, and especially windless nights.

A chain is only as strong as its weakest link, like the lowest point of a fence or a flood levee. Windless nights are the weak links in the RE chain.

Build as much wind and solar capacity as you like, but there’s nothing there when the sun and the wind are off duty.

THE WARNING IGNORED

Paul Miskelly and Anton Lang identified and described the wind drought problem over a decade ago.

In 2012 Paul Miskelly published “Wind Farms in Eastern Australia – Recent Lessons”.

Using data from the Market Operator, he documented the depth and duration of wind droughts in 2010. Sometimes the output of the entire wind fleet fell below 2% of installed capacity. Some droughts included at least one night and no amount of overbuilding will suffice to cope with severe nocturnal wind droughts, especially when they come in close succession, like the ten (10) nights in June 2017.

Second, he warned that wind power could not replace coal due to the gaps in supply during wind droughts. Without coal power, we will have to maintain a fleet of fast-starting gas turbines capable of meeting practically 100% of demand, until the advent of nuclear power.

Third, he explained that these droughts are associated with large, slow-moving anticyclones (high-pressure systems).

The most damaging droughts occur when high-pressure systems linger over the whole of SE Australia (the NEM). Meteorologists know about the connection between high-pressure systems and low winds, but they didn’t bother to tell anyone.

Anton Lang worked independently and recorded his results in some 2,600 posts since 2008 at a private blog. This is one of the most remarkable private research projects on the record.

Paul and Anton came to notice on Jo Nova’s blog, The Energy Realists of Australia took up the work and sent the message to 800 politicians and 100 journalists starting in June 2020. There is also a series in The Spectator Online.

THE CHOICES WE FACE

In February 2025, ARC Research released a paper by Gerard Holland and Gene Tunny The Choices We Face: Economic Self-Harm or a Pro-Human Future? The Case for Australia.

https://www.arc-conference.com/research-papers/choices-pro-human-future

The report compares estimates of capital cost and the impact on power prices of four options.

1. 100 per cent wind and solar calls for $332 billion in investment. Retail electricity prices rise by 70 per cent. 2. The AEMO policy pathway; an investment of $261 billion with retail prices to rise by 30 to 69 per cent. 3. The technology-neutral pathway, ‘all of the above’, including nuclear energy, with a capital investment of $163 billion. Retail prices could rise 35 per cent in the short term with the possibility of a 4 per cent decrease in a decade or three. 4. ‘No Net Zero’ with cheap and reliable power from new coal burners. Capital investment $103 billion and retail prices down by 25 per cent. The pillage of forests and farmland stops.

This study should be front and centre in the public discussion, and the choice looks like a no-brainer.

BURN COAL OR DIE IN THE DARK

GLOBAL WARMING? NO WORRIES!

In case you are worried about warming and CO2 emissions, just read a good book or two and relax! The warming since the Little Ice Age has been unequivocally beneficial and we are still a degree or three short of the Roman Warm Period which was the best time for living things in recorded history!