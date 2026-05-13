McBratney’s law explains why batteries and pumped hydro storage cannot overcome the shortfalls of wind and solar generation on windless nights.

John McBratney is a retired engineer with a long record of work on major projects at home and abroad, including the original Snowy Mountain Scheme. He is a member of The Energy Realists of Australia collective.

This is his exploration of the law.

So-called big batteries will not work to store the amount of power required to ride through windless nights for two reasons. One is the astronomical cost of the batteries required to store hundreds of GWh of power and the other is the impossibility of generating enough excess power to charge the batteries.

In other words, you can build as much storage as you like, but if the grid is dominated by wind and solar, the store will never fill beyond a small fraction of its full capacity.

Picture the nightmare of six to nine times as much wind and solar capacity, devastating forests and farmlands across the country.

This system of windmills, solar panela and batteries with some hydro and gas, is expected to generate 100% of the demand for power. However, both wind and solar deviate from their average delivery between high and low points (zero in the case of windless nights.)

Sometimes there will be more generation than the average, for some days or even weeks, and this will go into the store. Half the time, there will be less than the average, and this will run down the store.

Over a prolonged period the gains and losses in the store will tend to balance, so there will be little or no net gain and the storage will never charge beyond a tiny percentage of the 300+ GWh required to ride through a single windless night.

The system has to be prepared for the worst-case scenario that we can anticipate, like the 10 critically low periods of wind supply in June of 2017, when the longest period was 3 days and nights.

In view of McBratney’s law, no large-scale storage should ever be constructed, and it is absurd to waste another dollar on the doomed Snowy 2.0 pumped hydro scheme in the Australian Snowy Mountains. The cost has blown out from $6 Billion at the start to $20 Billion at present with estimates up to $40 Billion on the table to complete the project.

Of course, we will never have six times as much large-scale wind and solar, because long before that point, people overseas will find out what is going on and Australia will be a pariah state in the eyes of environmentalists all over the world.