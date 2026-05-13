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Tony Taylor's avatar
Tony Taylor
2h

It's even worse when you consider that we will continue to build wind farms right up until the time (10-15 years from now is my guess) wind is totally discredited and dies its righteous death.

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WolfmanOz's avatar
WolfmanOz
3h

Rafe - I’m not an engineer just a layman and I find your posts on this subject easy to understand whilst being bemused at the utter stupidity of it all. The damage done now and in the next few years is catastrophic.

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