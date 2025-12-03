in 2020, the Energy Realists of Australia sent a series of briefing notes and fact sheets to State and Federal MPs and 100 journalists.

After two years we gave up on the politicians and persisted with the journalists.

This mail is going to journalists on the list to permit public assessment of their performance in passing on information to their readers.

Main themes of the notes.

Wind droughts: Wind and solar are not fit for purpose to power a modern grid.

There is no storage at the scale required to ride through droughts.

There is a catastrophic impact on forests and farmlands.

There is a heartbreaking disruption to the lives of many country folk.

There has been no cost/benefit analysis.

Crippling costs are hidden in the complexity of the system or simply not reported, like the ongoing CIS projects.

The appalling extent of deindustrialisation is not recorded.

IN SUMMARY. “The green transition is all over, Red Rover.”

CRISIS POINT IN AUSTRALIA

On the weekend, Chris Uhlman reported that a team of high-powered analysts recently collected information on wind droughts. This is causing a stir, as it should. However, this should have been well known for years among the recipients of email from the Energy Realists.

Moreover, a clerk could have tracked wind droughts hourly from 2010 using the AEMO wind generation data provided to the public by Aneroid Energy.

See also the Nemwatch widget at breakfast and dinnertime. Live Supply & Demand Widget.

Trillions have been spent on wind and solar worldwide, and the results are more expensive electricity with blackouts looming, plus scandalous vandalism of forests and farmlands.

Australia is in a desperate situation, with another tranche of smelters facing closure, record small business failures, families choosing to heat or eat, rampant destruction of farmlands and the prospect of rocketing energy bills when the cost of rewiring the nation flows into the bills.

The only thing that can relieve the pressure is to burn more coal for a decade or three until nuclear power is on deck. Due to wind droughts and lack of storage, wind and solar are not fit for purpose to power a modern grid, even without EVs and data centres. So turn it up! It’s all over Red Rover!

At the very least, curtail wind and solar to the extent required to let the coal burners run continuously at their optimum speed.

We hope that journalists will give their readers the facts they need to support an informed public discussion of energy policy.