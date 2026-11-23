QUESTION: Are Anton Lang and Paul Miskelly ever mentioned by journalists and energy workers in Australia?
GEMINI.
Rarely, and almost exclusively within conservative commentary, climate-sceptic blogs, and parliamentary submissions rather than mainstream journalism or the broader energy industry. [1, 2]
While Anton Lang and Paul Miskelly (a former electrical engineer at ANSTO) are frequently cited together by critics of renewable energy for their early analyses of Australian wind power data and “wind droughts” (or Dunkelflaute), their work has largely remained outside mainstream Australian media coverage and official energy sector discourse. [1, 2, 3, 4]
Media and Journalism
Mainstream Media: Mainstream Australian outlets (such as the ABC, The Australian Financial Review, or major metropolitan newspapers) rarely, if ever, mention Lang or Miskelly. Advocacy groups like The Energy Realists of Australia have explicitly noted in public commentary and Senate submissions that despite sending briefing notes on Lang and Miskelly’s findings to over 100 Australian journalists over several years, mainstream reporters have not credited or covered their work. [1, 2, 3]
Conservative Commentary and Blogs: Their names appear regularly in conservative publications and blogs critical of Australia’s net-zero policies. They are most frequently cited by columnist Rafe Champion in The Spectator Australia and on the blog Jo Nova, where both men originally published much of their data analysis on the National Electricity Market (NEM). [1, 2, 3]
Energy Workers and Industry
Industry Discourse: Within the broader Australian energy workforce, market operators (such as AEMO), and academic energy researchers, Lang and Miskelly are generally not referenced as primary authorities. While grid engineers and energy workers actively study and manage wind droughts, grid inertia, and intermittency, they rely on institutional forecasting, AEMO’s Integrated System Plan (ISP), and peer-reviewed grid-integration studies rather than Lang and Miskelly’s analyses.
Academic and Government Records: Miskelly has a higher formal footprint than Lang, having published a 2012 peer-reviewed paper in Energy & Environment (”Wind Farms in Eastern Australia — Recent Lessons”). Both men’s findings are occasionally cited in submissions to Australian Parliamentary and Productivity Commission inquiries by individual engineers, coal-industry proponents, and anti-wind community groups. [1, 2, 3]