QUESTION: Are Anton Lang and Paul Miskelly ever mentioned by journalists and energy workers in Australia?

GEMINI.

Rarely, and almost exclusively within conservative commentary, climate-sceptic blogs, and parliamentary submissions rather than mainstream journalism or the broader energy industry. [1, 2]

While Anton Lang and Paul Miskelly (a former electrical engineer at ANSTO) are frequently cited together by critics of renewable energy for their early analyses of Australian wind power data and “wind droughts” (or Dunkelflaute), their work has largely remained outside mainstream Australian media coverage and official energy sector discourse. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Media and Journalism

Mainstream Media: Mainstream Australian outlets (such as the ABC, The Australian Financial Review, or major metropolitan newspapers) rarely, if ever, mention Lang or Miskelly. Advocacy groups like The Energy Realists of Australia have explicitly noted in public commentary and Senate submissions that despite sending briefing notes on Lang and Miskelly’s findings to over 100 Australian journalists over several years, mainstream reporters have not credited or covered their work. [1, 2, 3]

Conservative Commentary and Blogs: Their names appear regularly in conservative publications and blogs critical of Australia’s net-zero policies. They are most frequently cited by columnist Rafe Champion in The Spectator Australia and on the blog Jo Nova, where both men originally published much of their data analysis on the National Electricity Market (NEM). [1, 2, 3]

Energy Workers and Industry