Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
9h

Another outstanding article! Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bill Johnson's avatar
Bill Johnson
9h

Great article. You have addressed the issues with facts. Such a refreshing change over the usuall rhetoric of propaganda constantly spread by RE Zealots.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Rafe Champion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture