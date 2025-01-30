MorrisonGate part 3

Aidan Morrison is exploring lapses in due process, professionalism and public trust by the agencies that plan and regulate the energy system.

All the views expressed here are his own as he identifies the agencies and some individuals who are playing pivotal roles in wrecking our electricity supply at vast expense with massive collateral damage to farmlands and forests.

I urge people who are short of time to start at the 25 minute mark.

Nothing short of a Royal commission can do justice to the violations of public trust, professionalism, due process and the abuse of political power by irresponsible Ministers, led by Chris “I have learned how to pronounce Dunkelflautes” Bowen.

These abuses are documented well enough for Aidan to be on firm ground with multiple claims of violation of the public interest in pursuit of the fantasy net zero world created by AEMO in the travesty of planning called The Integrated System Plan. This and cognate documents have been scandalously withheld from the review processes which were laid down in the legal framework and the rules prescribed for the operation of the regulatory bodies.

Please watch from the 25 minute mark and make up your own mind. This is the third longish video that Aidan has recorded and there is more to come.

This is an outstanding exhibition of public service based on forensic scrutiny of the failureto adhere to the processes that are supposed to ensure transparency and accountability in planning the overwhelmingly most important piece of infrastructure in the nation.

Getting the power supply in order is a matter of life and death and at present we are on the road to ruin, following Britain and Germany.

For a symbol of our situation, look the big hole in the Snowy Mountains where Florence is buried.