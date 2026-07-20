Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

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Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
2d

Did you see where Chris Bowen is spending taxpayer money in Fiji to take over a resort for COP planning? All the lovely boys and girls in the bureaucracy are having taxpayer holiday whilst planning to spend more of our money on the climate scam.

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1 reply by Rafe Champion
Harry's avatar
Harry
2d

Sure. A revolutionaryily (if that’s even a word) stupid one.

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