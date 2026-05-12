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Tony Taylor's avatar
Tony Taylor
21h

The batteries have been essentially network support devices which step in to cover switching, short circuits, transients and the like. They have been brilliant for network stability. But they are an expensive way of doing it. However, that's not what they have been spruiked to do, which is provide back up for solar and wind. I'd be perfectly happy for some whizbang battery tech to storm the field, but I don't get the feeling any such tech is in the wings. More likely is the continued surreptitious introduction of tricks like power rationing for car charging in the form of demand and supply management. What we take for granted will be doled out in 10 minute blocks.

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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
7h

Huge battery projects worry me due to the fire hazard. Those fires can take days to extinguish, and they spew toxic materials for miles. I would not want to live near one -- but I would gladly live near a nuclear power plant.

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