The French philosopher Descartes wrote “I think, therefore I am.” Nowadays one might say, “It is in Wikipedia, therefor it exists.”

It seems that wind droughts do not officially exist yet😊

On searching:

The page “Wind droughts“ does not exist. You can create a draft and submit it for review or request that a redirect be created, but consider checking the search results below to see whether the topic is already covered.

The Doldrums have been in existence for some time, also known as “the calms” because of the monotonous windless weather, where the northeast and the southeast trade winds converge in a subtropical zone near the equator. The Doldrums ceased to be significant for sailors after steam replaced sail, while modern sail boats have engines on board for emergencies.

Dunkelflautes appeared in Wikipedia 2020, just before they struck with a vengeance in Europe in 2021. Strictly, the Dunkelflaute means low winds with grey skies at the same time, although in Europe it is just another name for wind droughts.

They have been familiar to sailors and millers for centuries, although originally people were probably not aware of their geographical extent.

A reminder about the situation in Britain when the wind is calm.

And the long spells of almost windless weather observed on oil and gas platforms in the North Sea for 60 years.