GOOD NEWS EVERYONE! A GREEN LIGHT FROM GEMINI!

When we are talking about building reliable generating capacity to transition away from intermittent wind and solar, l like to say “nuclear is dandy but coal is quicker.”

I wonder if the original statement to that effect is acceptable in woke circles these days so I sked Gemini.

Is it ok these days to say that candy is dandy but liquor is quicker?

ANSWER It’s definitely “okay” in the sense that it isn’t a forbidden phrase, but like a vintage suit, it carries a very specific vibe.

The line is the shortest poem ever written by Ogden Nash, first published in 1931. While it was once the gold standard for witty barroom banter, its “appropriateness” today depends entirely on your audience and the context.

The Modern Context

Here is how that classic quip lands in the 2020s:

The Literary Lean: If you’re hanging out with English majors, poets, or fans of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (where Gene Wilder famously whispered it), it’s seen as a charming, sophisticated reference.

The Consent Conversation: In modern social settings, the “liquor is quicker” part (referring to using alcohol to speed up romantic seduction) can sometimes raise an eyebrow. Because contemporary culture places a much higher emphasis on enthusiastic consent and the “sober is better” movement, some might find the sentiment a bit predatory or dated.

The “Dad Joke” Factor: Most people will just see it as a “boomer” joke—harmlessly old-fashioned, slightly cheeky, and a bit cliché.

When to Use It (and When to Skip)

Situation

Recommendation

At a Gatsby-themed party

Go for it. It fits the era perfectly.

To a bartender while ordering

It’s fine, but they’ve probably heard it 400 times this week.

On a first date

Maybe skip it. You don’t want to imply your “strategy” involves getting them drunk.

In a scholarly essay on Nash

Mandatory. It’s his most famous work.

A Modern Update?

If you want the wit without the 1930s baggage, Dorothy Parker (Nash’s contemporary) had a slightly more self-deprecating take on social drinking:

“I like to have a martini, / Two at the very most. / After three I’m under the table, / After four I’m under my host.”

The Verdict: It’s a classic piece of Americana. Use it if you’re leaning into a retro vibe, but maybe pair it with a wink so people know you’re quoting literature, not a predatory playbook.

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