Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
16h

Rafe, THANK YOU! Again, you make some very good points. Interestingly I have had a discussion with a friend who is a nuclear engineer that has been advocating building new SMRs at existing coal plant sites. I used the example of the 1350 MW Zimmer coal plant near Cincinnati. Shut down a few years ago. If 77 MW SMRs were used (the "S" in SMR is for small) to replace the 1350 MW coal plant, it would take 18 modules of 77 MW each to replace Zimmer's capacity. This is feasible but....the first SMR commercial operation dates are somewhere in the future, beyond 2030. I also support nuclear but between now and when the Supply-Chain is capable of manufacturing 25,000+ MW of new capacity each year, coal would seem to be a very obvious choice for a Balanced Generation Portfolio. The need for new dispatchable BULK power generation is huge, more like 250,000 MW in new capacity in less than 10 years. Coal, gas and nuclear are the only proven sources that can deliver the huge amount of power in the next decade.

FYI, I wrote on the Magnificent Zimmer Coal Plant here: The Magnificent and Indispensable Heat Engines Society Depends on: http://dickstormprobizblog.org/2024/07/30/the-magnificent-and-indispensable-heat-engine-on-which-civil-society-depends-part-1-heat-engines-1-3-million-horsepower/

My view, which agrees with your's on building coal plants now: The Solution to America’s Electricity Generation Crisis: Build New Coal Plants Now! https://dickstormprobizblog.org/2025/04/18/the-solution-to-the-nations-coming-electricity-reliability-crisis-build-new-coal-plants/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Guy Fraser-Sampson's avatar
Guy Fraser-Sampson
16h

Great stuff, Rafe. I will re-post this if I may.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rafe Champion
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rafe Champion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture