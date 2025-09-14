This should be an easy decision because RE won’t work and the supply of gas is limited by persistent lawfare. We will have to persist with coal and gas until nuclear can replace them. Besides, gas is too expensive to burn outside peak hours. It should be reserved for commercial and domestic use.

The underlying problem is that grids loaded with wind and solar power are not fit for purpose for industrialised society.

ANOTHER INVITATION, TO RECONSIDER YOUR PERCEPTION OF CO2

Many of you have taken on board the idea that CO2 is a driver of dangerous warming. This is the reason why trillions of dollars have been spent to get rid of coal and gas. Now power is more costly, less reliable, with massive collateral damage to the planet.

The plants would really like to have three or four times as much CO2, ask a commercial gardener with greenhouses!

BACK TO THE REASON WHY RE WON’T WORK: THE ABC OF INTERMITTENT ENERGY

ABC is not an acronym, just three things that everyone needs to know.

A: The grid has to receive a continuous input to match demand, minute by minute.

B: The continuity of wind and solar input is broken at night when there is little or no wind.

C: Storage at the scale required to bridge the gaps is not feasible or affordable with current technology. Further, according to McBratney’s Law, you can build as much storage as you like but you will never charge it with wind and solar power.

A chain is only as strong as the weakest link, and the supply of electricity is only as good as the weakest point of supply. In a grid loaded with RE, windless nights are the weak links.

NEGLECT OF WIND DROUGHTS

We are told that Australia has marvellous wind resources, presumably based on average wind velocities, without considering the low points (the weakest links.)

The official meteorologists in the BOM did not issue wind drought warnings and the wind farmers apparently did not check the reliability of the wind supply. That is quite unlike the practice of dirt farmers who will very carefully check the reliability of the water supply, including long-term rainfall records.

Over a decade ago, Paul Miskelly and Anton Lang, working independently, used the AEMO records of wind power generation to discover prolonged periods, up to three days and nights, with very little generation across south-eastern Australia (the NEM.) Miskelly warned that the system would need 100% backup from a fleet of fast-acting gas turbines.

Anton Lang has investigated short term fluctuations in the wind supply and recently the grid lost over 4GW of wind power in a little more than two hours. That is equivalent to the whole of the Victorian coal capacity going down. There will inevitably be fluctuations in solar input and these can have a devastating effect in a grid with next to no inertia from big spending machines. See the pain in Spain!