This is written to help people lodging objections to all developments including windmills, fields of solar, and ancillary services such as batteries and transmission lines. Is especially important for NIMBYs to appreciate that there is no place at all for unreliable energy on the grid and they really need to stop saying it’s okay but not near my place. It is not okay anywhere.

People who are in a hurry probably only need to give a single reason to object but we want all the people in the system who handle our objections to know the full range just so they can never say that nobody ever told them all of the reasons to reject the destruction of our farmlands, the economy and our national security.

First, don’t use the term renewables, just tell the truth and call them unreliables. Similarly, don’t talk about clean energy, because CO2 is a positive benefit in contrast with the unreliables, which are filthy compared with the environmental impact of coal and gas facilities.

1. Consider the ABC of intermittent energy to explain the devastating impact of wind droughts.

A. Input to the grid must continuously match the demand. B. The continuity of RE is broken on nights with little or no wind. C. There is no feasible or affordable large-scale storage to bridge the gaps.

The ABC is not an acronym; it is just three points that explain why the transition to wind and solar power is impossible with current storage technology. Consequently we are approaching a tipping point when coal capacity runs down to the point where there is not be enough dispatchable capacity to meet demand on windless nights.

https://newcatallaxy.blog/2023/07/11/approaching-the-tipping-point/

2. The human and environmental impact through all the stages from mining in remote places overseas to the disposal of toxic junk in local landfill. The result on the ground in Australia is the criminal and possibly irreversible poisoning of good farmland with a range of toxic chemicals that leach out of solar panels and turbine blades. And that is even before the additional pollution in the process of getting rid of the rubbish after the relatively short lives of the hardware.

3 Protecting farmland. See Article 2 from the Paris Agreement in 2015.

This Agreement, in enhancing the implementation of the Convention, including its objective, aims to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change, in the context of sustainable development and efforts to eradicate poverty, including by:

Increasing the ability to adapt to the adverse impacts of climate change and foster climate resilience and low greenhouse gas emissions development, in a manner that does not threaten food production;

That means no solar projects, no wind projects, no battery projects on rural land.

4. There is no business case for the unreliable energy providers in the absence of subsidies and mandates.

5. The rising cost of energy has driven many energy-intensive enterprises to the wall or overseas, with more to come.

6. National security is undermined by sourcing most of the expensive and unreliable energy infrastructure from a potentially hostile nation.

7. The opportunity cost, which is hardly ever mentioned. That is not the cost in dollars that just adds to the national debt. We don’t actually see that, it is just a number that gets bigger every month. The opportunity cost is all the useful things that we don’t get to see, things that we could have got for the same amount of money, like hospitals, schools, roads, bridges, disability services, police, military hardware etc.

Instead we spend tens of billions to get more expensive and less reliable energy with a tragic environmental impact from assets that will be stranded as soon as the subsidies and mandates stop.

AND WE ARE APPROACHING A TIPPING POINT when coal capacity runs down to the point where there is not enough to meet the base load, that is the minimum supply required day and night.

https://newcatallaxy.blog/2023/07/11/approaching-the-tipping-point/