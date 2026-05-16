Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

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Reckless Renewables's avatar
Reckless Renewables
1dEdited

Excellent summation- thank you- the left criticisms and insults ring more and more hollow everyday - One Nation can form government for all Australians

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Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
21h

Please tell me that wasn’t really Christensen? He is a Candace Owen fan and Jew hater. I have him blocked.

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