Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Graeme Jorgensen's avatar
Graeme Jorgensen
2h

Well done Rafe, you’ve made the issue crystal clear. Still no mention of the fact that intermittent and unreliable generation (known as asynchronous generators), can never be a substitute for steam or water-driven turbo-generators which produce synchronous base load power. No amount of renewables are going to change that plain fact. Keep up the great work, Rafe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rafe Champion
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Rafe Champion
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture