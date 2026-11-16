The Australian newspaper rejected this paper and The Australian Spectator ran it online in July 2022. It is timely to remind people of the warning because the failure to pay attention has brought Australia to a point where a recession is almost inevitable.

The damage inflicted on the nation over the last 20 years by the joint efforts of the Labor Party and the Coalition has reached a point where things are likely to go downhill so far and so fast that it could take a generation to retrieve the situation. We are past the stage of going bankrupt gradually; now it can happen suddenly.

The policy settings of the Labor administration, including the sinister tranche on the table this week, are guaranteed to aggravate every problem from the cost of living and energy security to literacy, civil liberties (especially free speech), racism and social cohesion.

The Titanic doesn't turn on a dime, and our only hope is to implement a suite of policies that address multiple problems at once. One example: to simultaneously build more houses, provide cheaper power, reduce the cost of living and protect forests and farmlands. Just stop burying building materials in holes under windmills, and get wind and solar off the grid to give cheap, reliable coal power a fair go.

THE PARALLEL UNIVERSES

In one universe, the governments of Australia and most of the Western world are committed to the flight from coal to renewable energy. In the other, we have already gone as far as we can go in that direction. The combination of wind droughts and the lack of feasible grid-scale storage makes the green energy transition impossible. Just realise that wind and solar capacity ain’t real capacity!

Several times a year, there are periods with next to no wind across the whole of south-eastern Australia (the National Energy Market). These ‘wind droughts’ can be described as icebergs in the path of the RE Titanic.

Very few people pay close attention to the wind apart from cyclists, sailors, and spin bowlers.

For many years, the serious wind-watchers Paul Miskelly and Anton Lang sounded a warning about these ‘icebergs’, but the captain and passengers on the RE Titanic remain blissfully unaware of the approaching calamity. A large number of journalists have been told but apparently they don’t want their readers to know.

Wind supply is critical for wind power in the same way water supply is required for irrigation, but the wind power industry has apparently been built without properly considering the impact of these wind droughts.

People have a false sense of security because we used to have more than enough conventional power from coal, hydro and gas and it did not matter whether the sun shone or the wind blew.

However, over the last two decades, eleven coal power stations closed in south-eastern Australia. Most of them were demolished to save the planet!

Many of those that remain are approaching the end of their working lives.

We have reached a critical tipping point. If we lose more coal power from the grid, supply will fail whenever there isn't enough wind or solar power to meet demand at breakfast and dinnertime. Records clearly show that these renewable energy droughts happen often, and there will not be enough power.

Consequently, when the next coal power station closes, every wind drought will threaten the power supply, and prolonged wind droughts will be potentially catastrophic.

If the coal capacity is not maintained, then more gas will have to be burned at a crippling cost.

The official response is to accelerate the roll-out of windmills and solar panels but these make no contribution to the grid on windless nights. Building more capacity does not help any more than having a big petrol tank in a car helps when it is empty. You can’t capture what isn’t there.

This would appear to be stating the obvious, but it seems to have been neglected in planning the electricity system that we have today.

Completely windless nights hardly ever happen, but there are frequent and prolonged periods with critically low levels of wind across the whole of south-eastern Australia. These occur whenever high-pressure systems hover over large areas of land, sometimes for days on end, as the independent wind-watchers Paul Miskelly and Anton Lang have documented for almost two decades.

They found that average generation increased steadily (29 per cent of the installed capacity), but output at the lowest points remained stuck near the bottom of the chart.

This means proposals to overbuild wind capacity to cover low-wind periods will not work, because at the lowest points no feasible amount of overbuilding will be sufficient. A chain is only as strong as the weakest link, like the effectiveness of a fence, a dam or a flood levee. Windless nights are the weak links in the wind and solar power supply.

Three strategies are proposed to fix the problem. Call them “the holy trinity”.

Long-distance transmission lines

Batteries

Pumped hydro storage

Transmission lines are useless when a wind drought hits the whole National Energy Market. The capacity of the so-called ‘big batteries’ is negligible compared with the amount of power consumed in the grid, and the same applies to pumped hydro schemes.

WIND LITERACY

It is important for everyone to become more ‘wind literate’ to realise how often there is very little wind, sometimes across the whole continent. Just glance at the ‘NemWatch widget’ on your phone or computer, especially at breakfast and dinnertime.

The amount of generation in each state is displayed with the sources colour-coded – black coal, brown coal, red for gas, and green for wind.

Sometimes there is very little green, like the morning of May 27, 2021.

Windpower enthusiasts will call ‘Foul!’ as though focusing on supply gaps is cherry-picking!

Not so. This is due diligence, like looking for a defective rung in a ladder before you climb or locating a defective part in an aero-engine that could crash the plane.

Germany, Britain and Australia are now in diabolic trouble due to the failure of due diligence on the continuity of the supply of wind and sunlight!

The failure of supply during wind droughts is not a bug in the renewable energy system; it is a feature.

CONCLUSION. The so-called transition to wind and solar power is not happening and it never will happen. It was always a lost cause, but the reason for failure, the wind droughts, was ignored.

Failing to consider the impact of wind droughts (and especially windless nights) has enabled governments in the West to spend trillions to pursue the Holy Grail of Net-Zero. In return, we have more expensive and less reliable power, with catastrophic environmental impacts. This must be the worst public policy blunder on record. What comes second?