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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
Sep 30

Class 101 on wind droughts: https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/$s_!jlsy!,f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Ff19debf3-30ad-4190-9d06-faf51ecb199c_387x477.png.

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Lytton's avatar
Lytton
Oct 1

And all for nothing in terms of reduced carbon emissions! These emissions just keep going up and renewables are just filling a modest part of expanded demand for power. Whatever you might believe about emissions and climate, the remedies being thrust upon us are not working. We will cop whatever climate circumstances are coming down the track. Strategic analysis, or simple arithmetic, have been totally lacking in this field of policy.

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