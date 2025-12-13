Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
18h

Yes it anticipated Yes Minister, the culprits laugh at it like everyone else and nothing changes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
3h

It’s scary when you see just how much the bureaucracies and government paid minions have increased. And nothing achieved. I am still waiting for my answer to an email on self identification laws in NSW. The local member passed my query to the Attorney General and crickets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Rafe Champion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture