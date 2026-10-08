Paul Burgess has a YouTube library with nearly 300 videos to demystify climate science and energy issues.

One of his best is an introduction to wind droughts, known as Dunkelflautes in Europe, where they can last for weeks. He explains that the UK is heading for blackouts with consequences almost beyond imagination, because the policy-makers have always refused to recognise the implications of windless nights.

In Australia, the best wind droughts that we can manage top out around a miserable three or four days, but that is enough to veto the transition to unreliable energy.

HUNDREDS OF CLIMATE AND ENERGY VIDEOS.

SHORT “PUT RIGHTS” CORRECTING COMMON ERRORS

Instant Put Rights 1 Battery Backup - YouTube

Instant Put Rights 2 Pumped Storage Backup

Instant Put Right 3 Temperature Extremes

The Pumped Storage Hoax, Exposed in Two Minutes

Congratulations to Spain

Congratulations Spain - The First Country to Achieve Net Zero

Wind droughts. Still air over Europe 16 min

The Coming UK Energy Disaster

The UK Wind Scam - The Complete Guide to Understanding The Scam - YouTube

The UK pays three times more for electricity than it should Here is the proof 10 min

A Warning Of The Energy Crisis The UK Is Facing As A Direct Result Of Miliband’s Net Zero Madness 14 min

Pure Insanity from Ed Miliband Exposed in Just 2 Minutes

True Cost of UK’s Net Zero 2025 to 2030 8 min

Return Coal Power In The UK The Fastest Solution For Our Unstable Grid? 16 min

Paul Burgess on The Farmers Revolt - A Change of Direction 14 MIN

Who is paying for the silencing of science? 4 mins.

Killing the seas Exposing the underwater havoc of wind farms 7 mins

Best places in the world for solar. Britain and Ireland at the bottom.

Ireland Beats Us To The Bottom! 1 min

INNOCENCE OF CO2

The Innocence of CO2 Episode 1 of a new series 10 MIN