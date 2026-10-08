Paul Burgess has a YouTube library with nearly 300 videos to demystify climate science and energy issues.
One of his best is an introduction to wind droughts, known as Dunkelflautes in Europe, where they can last for weeks. He explains that the UK is heading for blackouts with consequences almost beyond imagination, because the policy-makers have always refused to recognise the implications of windless nights.
In Australia, the best wind droughts that we can manage top out around a miserable three or four days, but that is enough to veto the transition to unreliable energy.
HUNDREDS OF CLIMATE AND ENERGY VIDEOS.
SHORT “PUT RIGHTS” CORRECTING COMMON ERRORS
Instant Put Rights 1 Battery Backup - YouTube
Instant Put Rights 2 Pumped Storage Backup
Instant Put Right 3 Temperature Extremes
The Pumped Storage Hoax, Exposed in Two Minutes
Congratulations to Spain
Congratulations Spain - The First Country to Achieve Net Zero
Wind droughts. Still air over Europe 16 min
The UK Wind Scam - The Complete Guide to Understanding The Scam - YouTube
The UK pays three times more for electricity than it should Here is the proof 10 min
A Warning Of The Energy Crisis The UK Is Facing As A Direct Result Of Miliband’s Net Zero Madness 14 min
Pure Insanity from Ed Miliband Exposed in Just 2 Minutes
True Cost of UK’s Net Zero 2025 to 2030 8 min
Return Coal Power In The UK The Fastest Solution For Our Unstable Grid? 16 min
Paul Burgess on The Farmers Revolt - A Change of Direction 14 MIN
Who is paying for the silencing of science? 4 mins.
Killing the seas Exposing the underwater havoc of wind farms 7 mins
Best places in the world for solar. Britain and Ireland at the bottom.
Ireland Beats Us To The Bottom! 1 min
INNOCENCE OF CO2
A very helpful article about the work of Paul Burgess to demystify climate science and energy. Thank you.
Excellent, thank you Rafe.