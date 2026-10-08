Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
Oct 8Edited

A very helpful article about the work of Paul Burgess to demystify climate science and energy. Thank you.

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
Oct 8

Excellent, thank you Rafe.

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