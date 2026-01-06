Paul Miskelly and Anton Lang have demonstrated that the wind farmers, and the wind industry at large, will have to consider wind droughts, like the dirt farmers who have always been alert to the threat of rain droughts.

This is long overdue because lack of awareness of the implications of wind droughts has enabled the waste of trillions of dollars worldwide, only to have more expensive and less reliable electric power, with catastrophic environmental impacts and the tragic division of rural communities as well.

Severe rain droughts in the country impact the whole of the local community, not just the farmers. Citizens in countries where the government has “bet the farm” on wind power have all unwittingly become part of the “wind farming community.” We had better become sensitive to wind droughts by checking the NemWatch widget at breakfast and dinner time to see if we will get a hot meal during a severe wind drought when there is no coal power in the grid.

Paul Miskelly

In 2012 Paul Miskelly introduced the energy sector to the concept of “wind droughts”—prolonged periods of near-zero generation that can paralyse an entire continental grid.

This should have been a seminal paper because it challenged the almost universal assumption that “the wind is always blowing somewhere, (not too far away)” which enables widely dispersed wind facilities to “smooth out” local lulls and a provide a reliable contribution to the grid, with the help of an affordable amount of storage.

The 2012 Landmark Study

“Wind Farms in Eastern Australia – Recent Lessons” appeared in the journal Energy & Environment. It is a very substantial piece of work and most people will get all they need from the Abstract and the Conclusions.

The South Eastern grid in Australia, the National Electricity Market (NEM) is an ideal laboratory for testing geographic smoothing because it stretches over several thousand kilometres from Northern Queensland to South Australia and Tasmania. In the early years, wind energy enthusiasts expected that a lull in South Australia would likely be offset by a gale in Queensland or Tasmania. The grid in Western Australia is also called the National Energy Market but it is not connected to the Eastern states, in case the western “Sandgrophers” want to secede.

While previous studies often relied on hourly or daily averages, Miskelly analysed 5-minute time-averaged operational data from the first 21 large wind facilities connected to the grid. They were concentrated in South Australia and Western Victoria, with an aggregate capacity near 2GW (1855.65MW.)

This work did not conclusively refute the “geographical smoothing” effect but it has been amply demolished subsequently. With over 13GW of installed capacity, we still have severe NEM-wide night-time droughts, most recently a night in June 2025 and three nights in mid-June 2024. Nights are the critical time for wind droughts because the sun is off duty, and windless nights are the weak links in the wind and solar chain.

The Anatomy of a Wind Drought

Miskelly’s seminal achievement should have pricked the wind power bubble in its infancy. There were three messages, which should have been conveyed by the official meteorologists, certainly after wind power became a serious thing.

First, using data from the Market Operator, he documented the depth and duration of wind droughts in the calendar year 2010. Sometimes the aggregate output of the entire wind fleet fell below 2% of installed capacity. Some droughts lasted for more than 30 consecutive hours, thereby including at least one night. The point is that no amount of overbuilding will suffice to cope with severe nocturnal wind droughts, especially when they come in close succession, like the ten (10) nights in June 2017.

Second, he warned that wind power could not replace coal (due to the gaps in supply during wind droughts) and, without coal power, we would have to maintain a fleet of fast-starting gas turbines capable of meeting practically 100% of demand, until the advent of nuclear power.

Third, he explained that these droughts are associated with large, slow-moving anticyclones (high-pressure systems). When a massive high-pressure cell lingers over SE Australia (the NEM), no amount of geographic dispersion can remedy the lack of generation.

Implications for Grid Stability

Miskelly found that the standard deviation of the wind fleet’s output was often nearly as large as the mean output itself. This high level of volatility means that wind power can’t provide the stability in voltage that is required for grids powering sophisticated machinery.

His work underlines a critical flaw in reporting wind speeds in some Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) studies, using averages for weeks or months and the whole year. These averages are useful to estimate the annual energy yield for commercial purposes but they are useless, and indeed “dangerously misleading” for grid management. A wind drought lasting 48 hours will only slightly lower a monthly average, but given the need to balance supply and demand every second, that 48-hour failure can be catastrophic. Even a one or two-hour failure would be alarming, given the limited capacity of battery and pumped hydro storage.

The Storage Problem

Recently, Miskelly has turned to the “storage solution.” Proponents of 100% renewable energy argue that we can ride through wind droughts using battery storage and pumped hydro. However, the duration and depth of droughts across the NEM is some orders of magnitude larger than the amount of storage that is affordable. For example, the Snowy 2.0 pumped hydro project will eventually cost more than $20 billion and it would be exhausted long before a major continental wind drought broke.

Conclusion

Paul Miskelly’s work remains a cornerstone of the “energy realist” perspective in Australia, reminding us that wind power fails the test of sustainability in the face of the escalating demand for energy.