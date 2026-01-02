Peter Ridd contributed the first chapter on “The Extraordinary Resilience of Great Barrier Reef Corals and Problems with Policy Science”. This is the kind of critical review of the literature which in 2016 prompted the James Cook University to censure Cook for not displaying responsibility in respecting the reputation of his colleagues. He was warned that if he continued to speak out he could face a serious misconduct charge. As I understand it, he lampooned the university's actions in private emails and was stood down for violating the university's code of professional conduct. The case ended up in court and the episode has become an international incident due to the threat to free speech posed by the university’s concept of collegiality and misconduct.

He wrote “The reef is photogenic, the water sparkles blue, the fish and coral are beautiful and delicate, and most who see it – particularly marine biologists – fall in love with it.”

It has become an icon to symbolise the threat of global warming, and from President Obama down, the population of the world appears to be convinced that it is about to die. Peter Ridd and others dissent from that view and argue that reports of the impending death of the reef are exaggerated as Mark Twain wrote from London in response to concerns about his health.

The grain of truth in the story is that bleaching occurs every decade or so when warmer temperatures prompt the coral to expel the symbiotic algae which live inside the polyps and lay down the calcium carbonates structure. This is actually a defence mechanism and the coral usually recovers. It is claimed that the bleaching is a recent thing that did not happen 100 years ago. The argument of this paper is that the coral is too resilient to be damaged seriously or permanently by any foreseeable changes in the temperature or the level of atmospheric CO2.

This means that the extra half a billion allocated for research to save the reef is just a piece of virtue-signalling by the Turnbull government at our expense. Of course it is an ill wind that blows nobody any good and a deal of good will fall to the marine scientists.

The GBR grows in water with a temperature range from 25 in the south to 27.4 in the north. To my simple mind it was obvious that warming would shrink the reef at the top while it would grow further at the bottom, so in a generation or three there might be a perceptible migration towards NSW. Peter Ridd used to be paid to do more sophisticated analyses and he looked at the growth rates of reefs in the hotter waters around Indonesia and Thailand.

Not surprisingly, for biological processes, he found a linear relation between temperature and growth rates and the corals in the south of our reef calcify at half the rate of corals in Indonesia and Thailand.

After noting that corals like it hot (though some like it hotter than others), he looked at their incredible adaptability, and debunked spurious claims about bleaching.

ADAPTATION FOR SURVIVAL

The relationship between the polyp and the symbiont [algae] is the key to the survival of corals. At the larval stage the corals generally have no symbionts because they collect them from the water with a remarkable capacity to pick and chose among the variety of algae available. Even with severe bleaching, some coral survives and they can regenerate with a more appropriate variety of algae to withstand the next period of stress.

By simply taking up a mix of species, the young coral can prepare to deal with a range of different temperature regimes. According to Ridd bleaching should be seen as a defence mechanism, a strategy for survival. Most bleached corals fully recover. More on adaptability from Jo Nova, here and here.

The ABC (the politically biased national broadcaster) and Professor Terry Hughes of James Cook University have been active in spreading the idea that bleaching is a recent thing, caused by warming in the last two or three decades “When I was a PhD student 30 years ago, widespread bleaching events were completely unheard of” (Hughes).

“In fact, bleaching was first recorded early last century…in the first major scientific study of the Great Barrier Reef (Yonge 1930).” There are many records of coral bleaching before 1982.

Similarly spurious claims regarding human influence were made regarding the plagues of crown-of-thorns-starfish (COTS) in recent times until geological evidence suggested that the COTS was around for thousands of years. Reefs recover from the plague within about ten years. It is possibly a housekeeping exercise to get rid of old, unhealthy coral.

Dr Glenn De’ath and colleagues at the Institute of Marine Science have been busy predicting the demise of the reef based on “extensive observations” but Ridd identified some aspects of their analysis that need to be adjusted and when that is done their data do not support their conclusions. One of the research programs studied large, old corals. More recent research (possibly prompted by the fashion of the moment) focussed on small colonies. The two sets of results were spliced without taking account of the different samples!

REPORTING GOOD NEWS AS BAD NEWS

Researchers from WA found 10% increase in calcification rates since the 1940s for offshore and mid-shelf reefs which account for 99% of all the coral in the GBR . About 1% of corals live very close to the coast and here the research found a 5% decline in the calcification rate. Imagine how this was reported in the journal Coral Reefs.

‘Our new findings nevertheless continue to raise concerns with the inner-shelf reefs continuing to show long-term declines in calcification….’

Moving on to the issue of quality assurance, Ridd noted that there is an industry with thousands of people employed to ‘save the GGR’ and Graham Lloyd in The Australian suggested that for a scientist to question the consensus is potentially a career-ending move. In due course, that turned out to be true for Peter Ridd!

Peer review is not working; see the East Anglia emails and copious reports around the water coolers, not to mention the alarms sounded by the editor of Lancet and John Ioannidis at Stanford.

Ridd wrote:

Policy science concerning the GBR is almost never checked. Over the next few years Australian governments will spend more than a billion dollars on the GBR: the costs to industry could far exceed this. Yet the keystone research papers have not been subjected to proper scrutiny. Instead there is a total reliance on the demonstrably inadequate peer-review process.