PITFALLS AND PENALIES FOR DEVELOPING AUSTRALIAN RESOURCES
IN CASE YOU ARE WONDERING WHY WE ARE HEADING FOR A RECESSION
Australian resource companies face taxes at four distinct levels of government, through at least a dozen separate instruments, plus a growing category of environmental compliance costs that operate like taxes but are rarely classified as such.
Mark Ostwald has compiled an inventory of the charges and disincentives that confront miners and other primary producers. He explains how each instrument works, and why the design matters as much as the rate.