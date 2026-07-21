Rafe’s Substack

Rafe’s Substack

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
1d

They do it with scraps of wood and animal dung in the Third World but we don't have access to either in the quantity required.

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Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
1d

Such black picture, quite literally. How do we become self sufficient? Diesel generators?

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