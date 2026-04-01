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Mark Miller's avatar
Mark Miller
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I had your post open and was contemplating on "This could generate more heat than light but it will be an opportunity lost if it does not occur." earlier today. The heat content of coal was key to keeping our old place warm for a couple of years. Thanks for all the references in this post.

https://davidturver.substack.com/p/coal-not-cold?utm_campaign=comment-list-share-cta&utm_medium=web&comments=true&commentId=238554461

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