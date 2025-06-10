It seems that in some respects the scientists in the Institute did not quite measure up to the standards required by the anthropological researchers. People may be aware that scientists have protocols for discarding data from experiements where the equipment or the experimental material are considered to be damaged or defective and so the results are invalid and can be thrown away without prejudice to the scientific validity of the work. For example if there is a power failure at a critical time or a cow breaks into a field trial and eats some of the results.

An amazing revelation about this piece of research appeared some years later when the senior author wrote a review of the reissue of David Stove's critique of Popper and others. He reported that Popper was the only philosopher of science who was held in any regard by the members of the Institute. He told this story as a joke on the scientists. It would appear to the untutored outsider that this evidence would have refuted the unstated thesis that Popper does not count in the real world of science. Apparently that particular evidence was regarded as superfluous or defective when it came to writing up the research. Of course scientists discard data when they think that the experimental apparatus was malfunctioning. In this case it appears that was the scientists who favourably mentioned Popper were considered to be malfunctioning!