Nov 30Edited

Australian Coal-fired power plants and any large Australian natural gas-fired power plants provide the necessary synchronous grid inertia (SGI) to prevent cascading blackouts that are challenging to recover from. For an introduction, please see this March 4, 2024 article, including the comments. Why is Grid Inertia Important? https://greennuke.substack.com/p/why-is-grid-inertia-important CGNP looks forward to the end of the Australian nuclear power moratorium.

