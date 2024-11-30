WITH ADDITIONAL AIRBORNE PLANT FOOD AS A BONUS

We will have to burn coal for many years or the lights will go out and everything else that depends on a continuous supply of electricity. That is simply a matter of fact based on the ABC of intermittent energy production.

A: The grid must have a continuous input of power.

B: The continuity of wind and solar input is interrupted by nights with little wind.

C: There is no feasible or affordable storage available to fill in the gaps.

That is why the so-called transition to wind and solar power has hit the wall and we are one coal station closure away from blackouts every night when the wind is low.

Eventually, nuclear power may replace coal and in that event, we will have power without CO2 emissions. Speaking on behalf of the green plants, that will be disappointing.