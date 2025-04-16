Most suppoters of nuclear power like to say it is clean, meaning no CO2 is released, as though this is desirable. Certainly, it is a selling point for people who think that carbon dioxide is the driver of potentially lethal global warming.

In fact, carbon dioxide is the foundation of life on Earth, ‘the breath of life’, and despite the rising level in recent times, now above 400 parts per million (0.04 per cent) it is still dangerously close to the minimum required to sustain life.

There has to be a way to use the emission-free character of nuclear power to hasten the legalisation without at the same time supporting the demonisation of CO2, which is the foundational lie that underpins both irrational climate alarmism and the suicidal Net Zero Ponzi scheme.

So let us hear no more talk about nuclear power as clean energy because this implicitly supports the foundational lie!

Nuclear power should be legalised as soon as possible but we can’t expect to have a significant amount of nuclear power in the grid within two decades. The Coalition nuclear policy distracts attention from the fact that the Coalition has signed the same Net Zero suicide note as the government.

We will have to burn coal for many years or the lights will go out and everything else that depends on a continuous supply of electricity. Even if people have an irrational fear of CO2, the need to keep burning fossil fuels is simply a matter of fact based on the ABC of intermittent energy production.

A: The grid must have a continuous input of power.

B: The continuity of wind and solar input is interrupted by nights with little wind.

C: There is no feasible or affordable storage available to fill in the gaps.

That is why the so-called transition to wind and solar power has hit the wall and we are one coal station closure away from blackouts every night when the wind is low. Eventually, nuclear power may replace coal and in that event, we will have power without CO2 emissions. Speaking on behalf of the green plants, that will be disappointing.

It is time for Coalition politicians to tell the simple truth and explain the facts of the matter to the public. [This was written in May 2024.]They showed some ticker and a hint of leadership in The Racist Voice debate and that helped to convert a losing cause into a win for ‘No’ campaign. Maybe they can do it again. [Too late now.}